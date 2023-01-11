Quality food can be difficult to obtain for people living in certain areas where grocery stores are few and far between, like some parts of Guadalupe County.
The areas are described as food deserts and there is help to bring resources to people living in those areas, San Antonio Food Bank President/CEO Eric Cooper said. Help comes in the form of the food bank’s Mobile Mercado, he said.
“The Mobile Mercado was born out of this attempt to hydrate the food desert, metaphorically,” Cooper said. “It would bring nutrition to these areas that lack it and be a place of accessibility.”
The Mobile Mercado is described as a rolling market stocked with healthy food. The food bank designed a program around the truck to give families in rural counties like Guadalupe County access to locally grown, farm-stand-quality fruits and vegetables and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, it’s coming to Seguin, said Silvia Christy, Seguin Public Library assistant director.
Anyone from the general public is invited to attend the library’s hosting of the Mobile Mercado in the parking lot thanks to staff at the New Braunfels Food Bank, which is closely related to, and receives food from, the San Antonio Food Bank.
“They offered us the opportunity to bring the mercado to the library so our customers can benefit from it,” Christy said.
Community First Health Plans is sponsoring the truck’s visit, she said. The healthcare organization funded the fresh produce that will be stocked in the Mobile Mercado that day, Christy said.
Those who visit the truck will get one grocery bag per person full of free fruits and vegetables while supplies last, she said.
“Hopefully the people come and the produce is gone,” Christy said. “That’s our hope that people will take advantage of this and maybe get something they might not be able to afford if they’re low-income and these things are a little difficult to afford.”
There are four main barriers to food that lead to food deserts and food insecurity, Cooper said.
The first is income; how much a person makes often determines how well they eat, Cooper said.
Then geography; where a person lives can help dictate how well they eat, he said.
“If, maybe, I don’t have a grocery store within a few miles but I have a convenience store, maybe you’re going to the convenience store opposed to a grocery store,” Cooper said. “If you don’t have a car and have to carry items, maybe you’re buying smaller amounts.”
Education is a third barrier to good nutrition, he said. For instance, a person might have access to food but doesn’t know how to cook it properly, Cooper said.
Lastly, the commerce of food sometimes provides impediments to healthy eating, he said. Some foods are marketed more aggressively than ones that might be more healthful, Cooper said.
“Like dollar menus at fast food (restaurants), sodas, chips are marketed heavily in fast food (restaurants),” he said.
Visits to the Mobile Mercado help, Cooper said, while describing the vehicle as a cross between a food truck, a school bus and a grocery store. It’s like a farmer’s market on wheels, he said.
It should be a great vehicle to help Guadalupe County-area residents improve their knowledge about food options and give them access to better nutrition, Christy said.
“We thought it would work really well with other resources we’re providing here at the library about healthily eating, finding resources for food, so we thought it would fit nicely,” she said. “It’s the beginning of the year, so financial resources might be tight for everybody, the holidays. This might be something to help tide over families that might need that little boost.”
