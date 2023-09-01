For a year, nightmares about possible active shooter situations at her daughter’s school have plagued Seguin resident Dawna Mangrum.
Those nightmares became a reality Aug. 22 when she received an email from Seguin ISD alerting her to the discharging of a gun on a school bus. As she read the notice, she quickly realized it was the bus transporting her daughter. Later, she learned her daughter, Charley, was most likely sitting in the seat into which the bullet was fired.
Charley was one of 36 students from Jefferson and Koennecke elementary schools along with one child from Ball Early Childhood Center riding bus 99 when a student from Jefferson Elementary accidentally discharged a gun. The .25-caliber bullet went into the seat but a metal plate in the seat stopped it from traveling further.
“The seat itself on a school bus is designed in such a fashion there is steel under the upholstery,” Dawna said as she spoke at the Seguin ISD School Board meeting Tuesday. “The presence of that steel might have saved the life of at least one student sitting in the seat. My name is Dawna Mangrum and my daughter Charley was that one student saved by a bit of steel.”
Dawna told the board about the thoughts that plagued her dreams following the Robb Elementary massacre and that were re-ignited a week prior by an incident at Charley’s former pre-kindergarten program.
“I have had recurring nightmares of having to call my loved ones to tell them it’s Charley’s school,” she said. “Two weeks ago, the pre-k program Charley attended three years ago found a firearm in a child’s backpack. I was immediately taken to my nightmare… Little did I know that exactly one week later, Charley would be sharing Fruit Roll-ups with her friend on the bus while a bullet is discharged into the back of her seat. It is no longer too close to home. It is in my home and we will forever live with the aftermath of this trauma.”
Charley was on the bus with Dawna’s niece and nephew. Dawna described her daughter as neurodivergent and medicated for anxiety disorder and ADHD. Since the incident, Dawna has seen a regression in her daughter’s behavior and her nephew is fearful about riding buses or leaving the house in general.
“Things we had worked through in therapy that are already coming back,” she said. “She’s climbed into my bed with violent nightmares this past week. My nephew is having panic attacks. I’ll be reading him a book and he has to get up in the middle of the book to go ask mom, ‘are you sure you’re not going to put me back on the bus tomorrow?’ He has told us he doesn’t feel safe anywhere outside of the house right now. He only feels safe inside the home with us.”
In speaking to the board, Dawna hopes to make a change and stop incidents like the most recent one from happening again. The key, she said, is education.
From a young age, children are taught about the danger of fire, drugs and alcohol, but nobody talks about guns, Dawna said.
“We have been teaching children how to not start forest fires since the ’40s,” she said. “We spend a week each year convincing children not to take drugs from kids in bathrooms. … We teach children not to drink and drive. And in these initiatives, we show them pictures of car accidents and are open about the consequences. It is high time we teach our children what can happen when faced with a friend who wants to show off their dad’s cool pistol.”
Charile and her cousin said they heard talks about firearms on the bus but, because they didn’t physically see something, they chalked it up to just conversing and didn’t say anything.
“We have the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign,” Dawna said. “My kids are extremely literal. Our kids did not see a gun. They heard conversations about a gun. They did not get up and tell anybody because they didn’t realize this was happening right now. They just thought it was home conversation. I want to expand that to ‘See Something, Hear Something, Say Something,’ so we can really make sure we are not missing any nuance.”
While Dawna said she does not judge how parents educate their children on gun safety, she did say more needs to be done.
“I am not here to criticize parents about how they choose to approach this topic, but it is not enough as every day there are children who accidentally shoot their friends and family,” she said. “Our children all have very different experiences with firearms. With an education initiative, they can be taught how to calmly and safely remove themselves and anyone else from this scenario. And, I will be the first to volunteer with anyone to make this happen.”
With more education and knowledge, Dawna believes the incident would have been avoided.
“I do not believe this child would have brought a gun to school knowing the likelihood he could have accidentally shot himself or a classmate,” she said. “Nor do I believe that the child talking to him would have been so calm just sitting there. In my maelstrom of emotions, not only am I grateful that my daughter did not become a casualty, I am thankful this boy will not live their life having taken the life of another. I don’t want that to be the reality for any child. I don’t know about the rest of you but at this point, I think it is more important to teach the kids how to not accidentally shoot their friends than to teach them how to not start forest fires.”
(1) comment
Maybe I missed mention of how the gun became available to the child, and any official discussion with the parent or owner of the gun regarding his/her responsibility in this incident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.