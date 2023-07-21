A district judge gave a man two concurrent 40-year prison sentences on Wednesday for the 2018 murder of a woman and carjacking of another woman in New Braunfels.
Austin Taylor Meade, 30, of Nevada, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of murder and aggravated robbery in a deal that capped both sentences at 40 years, his attorney Kelly Pittl said. Meade had Pittl ask District Judge Gary L. Steel for mercy and a 35-year sentence on each charge, Pittl said.
“We requested 35 hoping the judge would give him 37 or 38 years,” the attorney said. “He has to serve at least half before he is eligible for parole. In all likelihood, he’ll serve close to all of it if not all of it.”
At the conclusion of a punishment hearing Wednesday in his courtroom, Steel assessed Meade no fines, court costs or restitution.
Meade received the sentence Assistant County Attorney Patton Zarate requested and what the defendant deserved, the prosecutor said.
The defendant deserved no mercy because he has been a criminal his entire life, the assistant county attorney said.
Meade’s wanton disregard for the rule of law on the day in question, showed his callousness and a need to be removed from the community, Zarate said.
“There are rules and laws in our society,” he said. “They are there to make the law-abiding amongst us feel safe. This defendant doesn’t care about those laws.”
According to testimony and previous reports, Meade was asleep behind the wheel of a stolen work truck the morning of Nov. 21, 2018 — the day before Thanksgiving — in the 1300 block of West County Line Road in New Braunfels.
Police tried to talk to Meade but he sped away at about 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on County Line before violently ramming the truck into the vehicle 39-year-old Amber Williams of New Braunfels was driving at the intersection of Dove Crossing Drive.
Force of the crash severely damaged both vehicles and sent them both nearly 300 feet across the street. Williams died inside the crumpled car she was driving, testified New Braunfels Police Det. Christopher Diaz, who at the time was one of the New Braunfels Police Department traffic officers that responded to the major wreck.
“Most of her body was in the backseat,” he said of Williams. “The momentum and speed of impact was so much it knocked her out of her seatbelt.”
It was one of the most violent crashes he has seen in his career, Diaz said.
Meade walked away from the wreck and approached a vehicle then-21-year-old Delaney Hauck of New Braunfels was driving. Hauck testified that Meade terrorized her that day after he killed Williams.
“He had hopped into my car and ended up stealing my car to flee the accident,” Hauck said.
She was merely driving to walk a friend’s dog at Fischer Park when she heard the sound of Meade crashing the stolen truck into Williams’ vehicle, the now-26-year-old testified. She stopped her car because she thought it might have been damaged in the wreck she heard, Hauck said.
“That’s when I look over. He had come over walking all casually,” she said. “He opened my door.”
Meade approached and asked for a ride, Hauck said. He got in the passenger seat and told her to drive, she said.
Hauck said she was shaken by a strange man in her vehicle while police were around. She freaked out and drove as he had suggested.
Meade asked her to take him to a couple different places but she refused to drive to either one. Instead, Hauck testified that she drove a couple minutes away to the home of her father, who lived in the area around the crash.
There, she went inside and noticed somehow Meade had entered the residence with her. She told him of a nearby gas station where he could go and use the phone, but she refused to drive him, Hauck said.
She testified that she felt bad for putting him out of the house and into the November cold, so she offered Meade a jacket and, eventually, a hat. He accepted the offer and, after she went upstairs to retrieve the hat, Meade grabbed a knife from a cutting board in the kitchen, Hauck said.
“He said ‘I have your keys. I have your phone,’” she said. “‘I’m going to leave your phone on the porch. I’m going to take your car.’”
Meade threatened to hurt her if she didn’t stop talking, Hauck testified. He didn’t hurt her but left in her car with her cell phone, she said.
The ordeal traumatized her and caused her life to change negatively, Hauck said. People in her circle questioned her actions and made her feel terrible about the way she handled her interaction with Meade, she said.
“I was freaked out,” Hauck said. “I didn’t know what to do. I was 21.”
After taking Hauck’s car, Meade was a wanted man on the run. He eventually turned himself in to the Austin Police Department two days after the crash.
Meade isn’t a violent person, never meant to hurt anyone that day and has a good heart, his older brother Kyle Meade and father Craig Meade said. Austin is a good person but started finding trouble earlier in life after his mother and Kyle’s twin brother died, Kyle said.
Austin was intelligent, outgoing and friendly to everyone, Craig said.
“His downfall is he looks for the easy way,” the father said. “But as far as being a violent person, he never, ever had a violent bone in his body. He avoids conflict at any cost.”
Austin was fleeing the police — not trying to hurt anyone — when he tragically crashed into Williams, Craig said.
Taking the stand himself, Austin testified that he couldn’t remember much from the day of the crash but knows he caused immense pain. He admitted to causing Williams’ death but said he is “not a monster.”
“I’m not an animal,” Austin said. “I don’t deserve to be caged for the rest of my life.”
When it came to apologizing for his actions, Austin said he had no words.
“After four and a half years, I thought I’d know what to say today,” he said. “There are no words I can say, no words that can take away your pain. I’m left with ‘I’m sorry.’”
