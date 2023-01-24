Only six months after naming an acting superintendent, Navarro ISD is beginning its search for a superintendent and will name an interim in the process.
The decision came after a three-hour executive session during the regular meeting of the Navarro School Board discussed current acting Superintendent Luke Morales, who was named to the position following the retirement of former Superintendent Wendy Russell.
There are little details about the boards decision, as Board President Renee Rehfeld opted not to read a prepared statement at the behest of Morales.
“The board does not talk about specific details related to personnel matters,” she said following the unanimous vote. “We had prepared a statement that we we were going to read, to share some of the insight into our vote that we have just taken. Mr. Morales has asked me not to read it and I am going to honor his wishes and not do that. We will not read the statement and give the rationale that made us vote that way.”
The board also voted unanimously to give the board president the ability to engage a potential interim superintendent.
Morales was named acting superintendent last June as the board was beginning its search for a superintendent.
Many community voiced their support for Morales during Navarro’s search process and just after he was named the lone finalist for another area school district.
Among them that night was Jan Suhr, who once again spoke in favor of the acting superintendent, encouraging the board to give him a full year.
“I was here six months ago in support of Mr. Morales,” she said. “I just want to say, geez, six months, six months, that’s all you’re going to give him. With the mess he inherited, that’s it? ... I would suggest that you continue on with another six months, let him have a full year of trying to make some changes here and look at the responsibilities you have about getting a shovel in the dirt.”
The board also heard Monday from former board secretary Monica Wahl, who recently resigned her position from the school district, and was in support of the board’s decision to discuss Morales’ tenure as acting superintendent.
“When Mr. Morales was named acting superintendent last summer, some of us were excited of the prospect of his leadership,” she said. “However, I would like to give you a few examples where I think Mr. Morales falls short of serving this district effectively as a superintendent.”
Wahl claimed Morales was not an effective communicator or a strong leader. She also included allegations of nepotism and favoritism among her reasons for supporting their decision.
“We need the strongest superintendent with the growth and changes that are coming,” she said. “Our school district is crumbling from the inside.”
Suhr countered that sometimes hard decisions can create hard feelings, and that now, with the continued growth in the area, is time for the district to stabilize, focus on building the new high school and elementary and not spend more time and money on a new search.
“It doesn’t make any difference of who you put in that superintendent’s job, if you haven’t got classrooms to put students in,” she said. “This was a problem three years ago when I retired. It has not been resolved and I can’t see anything, except for a couple of things about selling some land.”
