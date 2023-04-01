Navarro ISD Board of Trustees named Mandy D. Epley as the board’s lone finalist for the superintendent’s position.
Trustees made the announcement Tuesday night following a special meeting in which they interviewed a pair of candidates for the second time.
The board started out the prior week with six candidates and winnowed it down to two, then to Epley, Navarro ISD Board President Renee Rehfeld said.
Epley’s experience in several areas helped her rise above the other candidates, Rehfeld said.
“What Mrs. Epply brings to Navarro is that she currently works in a fast-growth district, she has had the challenges of what that means within a school districts, she is familiar with bonds and construction processes,” Rehfeld said. “She is very in tune with challenges in curriculum, and just overall, for all seven of us, came out as the top person who is the right person to lead Navarro in this time when we are facing such unprecedented challenges.”
Epley currently serves as the Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Initiatives and Programs. During her 13 years with Comal, she has served in several capacities including Fine Arts Director, Human Resources and Customer Service Executive Director and Chief of Staff. Additionally, she served as acting superintendent of Comal ISD.
Epley has her Masters in Education and 25 years in education. She is currently working toward earning her doctorate and is in the dissertation phase.
“I think overall, her years of experience within administration in different roles, has given her the experience to take on this challenge,” Rehfeld said. “While she hasn’t had title of superintendent of schools, she does have similar responsibilities. We selected someone who has hands-on experience handling a lot of things that we know she would have to handle sitting in the seat as superintendent.”
By law the board has 21 days before it can officially offer Epley the position and before she can accept the job.
While the job is not officially her’s yet, Epley said is honored the board named her the lone finalist.
“I am humbled and grateful to be named by the Navarro Board of Trustees as the lone finalist and am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the exceptional community of the Navarro Independent School District,” she said.
Epley said she looks forward to continuing to building upon the foundation that has been set before her.
“Navarro ISD is a community built on a solid foundation of tradition and pride when it comes to providing engaging educational and extracurricular opportunities for all students,” she said. “I look forward to meeting the students, staff, and the entire Navarro ISD community and collaborating to begin the work of expanding and enriching student opportunities, managing growth, and supporting all students to grow and reach their full potential. I am excited, and eager to listen, learn, and lead as a part of the Panther Family.”
Epley is married is the Godmother to three children, Lily, 16, Everly, 9, and Emmy Lou, 6.
