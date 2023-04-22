Navarro staff and students will not wait long for their new superintendent to take the district’s reins.
The Navarro ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire its lone finalist, Mandy Epley, for the district’s top position on Wednesday and she begins on Monday.
“The board was very excited to name Ms. Epley as the lone finalist 21 days ago and we were just as excited to unanimously vote her in as Navarro’s next superintendent,” Navarro ISD Board President Renee Rehfeld said. “We believe that she will be the strategist that is needed to help lead us into the future, an excellent collaborator to bring all the stakeholders of the district together to share ideas and information, and a leader that will always put the students’ needs first when making decisions.”
The board offered Epley a salary of $160,000 and a one-year contract that begins Monday, April 24 and ends June 30, 2024.
While Epley officially starts her new role Monday, she already began working with interim Superintendent Dee Carter to help make the transition.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be able to serve such an amazing community,” she said. “The meet and greet (on Wednesday) was a reminder of what I knew I would be seeing, which is amazing people who are committed to our children. I look forward to getting to know everyone and working together to continue to improve the district and provide the best service we can to our students and our families.”
Having worked in Comal for a number of years, Epley said she’s witnessed the effects and faced the challenges of a fast-growing district and felt the skills she’s earned in that time will help see Navarro through the unprecedented growth it is starting to experience.
“I saw the opportunity arising for a leadership position here and I felt like it was something that really fit with my skill sets,” she said. “With what I’ve learned working in Comal ISD, I would be able to use those skills to assist in those challenges that come with a fast-growth district and make sure we maintain those things we love about the community as we address the growth so that our kids have what they need. I think looking at how I’ve been able to contribute to those solutions here in Comal made me feel I would be able to do the same for Navarro.”
Epley said she looks forward to helping the district maintain its identify while helping it grow.
“As we grow, we know there will be more people, but maintaining that really special feeling where everybody knows everybody, everybody is looking out for everyone’s kid is something that really appealed to me,” she said. “It is a huge strength that Navarro has — a sense of community. It knows as a community they have set an identity that I think is so important when supporting children.”
Epley will step into the position that has seen three superintendents heading up the district in the past year starting with the retirement of Wendi Russell.
In June, during the superintendent search process, the board opted to name junior high school Principal and Assistant Superintendent Luke Morales as the acting superintendent. He took over until the end of January when the board decided to begin the search for a superintendent and subsequently named Dee Carter interim superintendent.
“Let me say how much the NISD board appreciates the work of Ms. Carter over the past few months,” Rehfeld said. “She was able to come in, evaluate and make necessary changes to prepare the district for the next superintendent. We are so grateful for her knowledge and leadership during this time.”
Carter, who resigned from Navarro in May 2020 after 14 years at the helm, said she enjoyed getting the opportunity to come back to the district.
“It has been wonderful to be with so many excellent educators again here at Navarro,” she said. “I have enjoyed my time here with them, but it is time for me to go home. I am pleased that I had the opportunity to come back for a little bit. I hope that I have been able to accomplish my goal, which was simply to smooth the way for the new superintendent.”
Morales, who served as deputy superintendent, will return to his previous position as junior high school principal, Carter said.
“It’s a big job and getting bigger with more kids coming in time,” she said.
Navarro Junior High School’s current principal Natasha Williams applied for and was selected to serve as an instructional technologist at the district, Carter said.
