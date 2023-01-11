Lady Panther guard Tatum Harborth's clutch three pointer with a little less than three minutes left in regulation was just enough to not only lift Navarro (23-5, 4-2) over Wimberley 50-44, it was also what she needed to surpass 2,000 career points.
Wimberley High School gymnasium is apparently a place the Harborth family loves to set records as Navarro head coach Darrell Harborth eclipsed 500 wins at the same gym earlier in his coaching career.
Against the Lady Texans on Tuesday, Navarros’ defense had trouble coming up with stops early, but stepped up when it was needed most.
The first half was a tightly contested game as the Lady Panthers kept the score within seven points, but was never able to gain the lead.
Both team’s respective offenses could not seem to miss, combining for 51 points, as the Lady Texans held onto a 28-23 lead at the intermission.
The third period opened up with Wimberley extending its five-point lead thanks to a 9-0 run. This run derived from costly turnovers from the Lady Panthers and excellent shot selection from the Lady Texans.
Navarro found its bearings in the third quarter when Tegan Harborth found driving lanes in the Wimberley defense. Tegan took the ball to the hole with the intent of not letting anyone stand in her way. She did just that.
She drained four of her seven free-throws in the quarter and cut the Lady Panthers deficit.
Heading to the final period, Wimberley hung on to a 41-35 lead.
To take the first lead of the game in the final eight minutes is not easy, but the Lady Panthers knew what they needed to do to accomplish that goal — play defense.
Wimberley opened the period with a three pointer from Lady Texan guard Campbell Woodward and all signs were pointing in the wrong direction for Navarro. That is when everything shifted.
The defense for the Lady Panthers started stringing stops together and brought the Wimberley offense to a sudden halt.
The offense for Navarro kicked it into high gear as Ryanne Hepp and Sienna Kramer provided easy points down low in the post.
With about 2:30 remaining in the game, Tatum stepped up and drained a three pointer, taking the first lead of the game for the Lady Panthers 46-44.
Navarro closed the period out on a 15-0 run, while only allowing the lone three pointer to the Texans.
The Lady Panthers bounced back from a home district loss to Boerne with a road district win 50-44. The Panthers now claim the 3rd seed in District 27-4A.
Tatums’ career night came with 21 points, two rebounds and one assist; sister, Tegan, tacked on 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals; Hepp and Kramers’ work inside produced seven and six points, respectively; and Hadlee Wilson and Karlee Koenig wrapped up the Lady Panthers scoring with two points apiece.
The Lady Panthers will look to build off of this win as they face their next district opponent, Canyon Lake at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Canyon Lake.
The Lady Hawks are 8-15 overall this season and are situated at sixth in the district with a record of 1-4. They are tied with Wimberley and one game ahead of winless Bandera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.