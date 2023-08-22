When New Berlin City Council called a special meeting, the city’s mayor placed very important items on the agenda related to taxes and roads.
At the meeting Monday night, Mayor Walter Williams said he couldn’t technically discuss a city tax due to a three-year-old ordinance but the roads in town desperately need addressing.
Following a lively discussion, council took no action but was able to get what Williams sought when publicizing the meeting and making up its agenda.
“I got the information to the people,” he said. “I presented to them our options (on repairing the roads).”
Options include a deal the city is discussing with Guadalupe County Commissioners Court for an interlocal agreement, Williams said. In it lies the possibility that the county could supply manpower and equipment if the city pays for materials to rehabilitate a substantial amount of Gin Road and a portion of Santa Clara Road, he said.
Council wanted to get some direction from citizens as to which direction to proceed, Williams said.
Other options are not as attractive in New Berlin, which currently has no city property tax, he said.
Options for the roads includes deannexing roads in the city, which would revert them to county control and kick residents living along those roads out of the city, Williams said.
The city could assess fees from property owners living along those streets and use the fees to repair the roads, he said. If that route were chosen, only those owning property along certain roads to be repaired would foot the expense, Williams said.
Or, the city could vote to begin collecting property taxes, he said.
However, a 2021 ordinance requires 40% of registered voters in the city to sign a petition before New Berlin City Council could even entertain an agenda item about levying citywide property taxes, the mayor said.
“We wanted the people to push us toward taxes, not council,” Williams said.
Jim Moos, a New Berlin resident who was among about 50 others that attended Monday’s meeting, wanted to learn what can be done and what are the city’s options for repairing the roads.
He said he knows there’s more work to be done.
“Obviously, we have to think about it and come up with some decisions,” Moos said.
The city council will discuss its options at the next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 18, said Precinct 4 Guadalupe County Commissioner Stephen Germann, whose district includes New Berlin.
The first-term commissioner said he heard much discussion about New Berlin’s roads when he campaigned to become commissioner. They are his people and he is focused on helping them achieve their goals, Germann said.
“We will have the discussion to get their roads fixed,” he said. “I’m committed to getting their roads fixed.”
Roads are a touchy subject but the city needs to come up with answers and funding for an expanding populace with many needs, resident Melvin Strey said. The time to act is now, he said.
“Making this investment and getting these roads fixed, this is an opportunity we need to take advantage of,” Strey said.
