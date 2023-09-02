Police say a New Braunfels man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Seguin, and the man suspected of pulling the trigger was arrested.
The shooting was reported about 2:11 a.m. in the 100 block of North River Street, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Adrian Barbosa, of New Braunfels, laying on the ground with a gunshot wound, Chilutti said.
“Seguin PD and Seguin FD immediately attempted lifesaving measures; however, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased by (Guadalupe County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace) Sheryl Sachtleben.”
As police investigated, Chilutti said they identified 24-year-old Isaac Mesa Jr. as a suspect. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mesa and took him to Guadalupe County Jail where he was booked on a murder charge.
He is being held on $1 million bond.
Seguin police continue to investigate the shooting.
