A New Braunfels teenager drowned Saturday while swimming in the Comal River with family, police said.
On Aug. 19 at about 3 p.m., New Braunfels Police Department officers responded to the tube chute for a missing persons report.
River patrol officers searched for a 16-year-old New Braunfels boy, who police said had “been swimming above the Tube Chute Dam with family.”
At 5:20 p.m., other river visitors found the boy in the area “just above the Tube Chute Dam,” according to city Communications Manager David Ferguson. They pulled him from the water, called 911 and started CPR.
The teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
NBPD’s initial investigation shows no signs of foul play or any indication that alcohol was a factor.
Police said they are investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition may have contributed to the incident.
The city of New Braunfels stopped lifeguard operations at the tube chute on Monday, Aug. 14 — about three weeks earlier than usual — due to low water levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.