A bottled water manufacturing company plans to pour $80 million of investment into a new Seguin facility.
The city of Seguin and the Seguin Economic Development Corporation announced Premium Waters, Inc. plans to construct a plant on a 27-acre lot at Freeport and Crossroads Boulevard in the Crossroads Industrial Park.
“We’ve been working with the company here for several months now,” Seguin Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Josh Schneuker told Seguin City Council on Tuesday during its regular meeting. “The project will represent a total capital investment of at least $80 million.”
In comparison to other recent manufacturing projects, Schneuker said this one is the largest the city has seen.
“Maruichi was a $60 million announced project, Niagara Bottling was a $50 million project and Teijin was a $55 million announced project,” he said. “This would be one of the largest capital intensive projects that we’ve had in recent years.”
In addition to the capital investment, Premium Waters plans to employ about 60 people with an average annual salary of $60,000.
“These jobs will create $3.6 million in total payroll at the facility,” Schneuker said. “This is something we’ve been working hard to recruit companies that go above and beyond what the county average annual wage is currently, and that is right around $51,000.”
As a result of the company’s promises of investment and employment, Seguin Economic Development Corporation offered Premium Water, Inc. a performance-based agreement grant to the tune of $150,000.
“No funding will be paid upfront; the company has to meet their performance obligations in order to be paid out the full value of the incentive,” Schneuker said. “Outlined in the performance agreement, the company is going to commit to several performance obligations.”
That includes the commitment of $80 million in capital investment, construction to start before the end of 2023 and business operations begin before the end of 2024. The payout will come once the company starts realizing the employment commitments and they are verified, Schneuker said.
“We will have job and payroll bench marks that the company is going to have,” he said. “That is 60 full-time jobs over a three-year ramp up period and meeting that total annualized payroll of $3.6 million, which averages out to $60,000 in average way. We will verify compliance of these items as we hit these different bench marks within the agreement.”
While the city is offering the performance-based incentive, there are no tax abatements attached to the agreement.
“This is at least $80 million coming on to the tax roll,” Schneuker said. “This will be on the tax rolls at full value. We expect over a five-year period that the project will generate over $2 million in ad valorem tax revenue to the city and close to $4 million over a 10-year period.”
The work at the facility is mostly automated, but will require skilled labor to maintain the machinery, Schneuker said.
“There is a lot of investment on the equipment side of things, so they need to make sure they have the labor force there to ensure that the equipment is running properly at all times and if something does go down, they have the right individual there to get that equipment up and running,” he said.
This alone makes Premium Water a good candidate to join the Texas FAME Program.
“The company has already been engaged with us in conversations related to that and we do anticipate once they start moving forward with the project here in Seguin, they will sign on as a member company associated with Texas FAME here,” Schneuker said.
Premium Waters, Inc. is a Minneapolis-based company with 21 locations around the country. The city’s location and water supply make it a prime spot for this kind of business, Schneuker said.
“The city of Seguin has a diversified water portfolio and our water supply is in an excellent position to accommodate not only the needs for Premium Waters, but also the longterm needs of our rapidly growing community,” Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said. “The city has its original water rights along the Guadalupe River, but its surplus is largely a result of the Schertz-Seguin Local Government Corporation — a joint partnership between the city of Seguin and the city of Schertz — which secured water from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer in Gonzales County.”
Connecting with Premium Waters, Inc. is a win for the community through its capital investment, job creation, salary averages and commitment to community, Schneuker said.
“We are extremely excited to announce this project and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Premium Waters,” he said.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
