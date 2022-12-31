No. 1. City announces apartments, 75-year tax abatement

Navarro ISD residents voice concerns over city’s partnership with developer for apartment complex
A partnership between the city of Seguin and a developer to bring an apartment complex to town has a local school district’s taxpayers asking questions.
The city of Seguin plans to enter into an agreement with Vaquero Ventures to build the Lily Springs Apartments complex, creating a city-owned workforce housing project through a public finance corporation.
The city-owned apartment complex slated to be constructed at the northeast corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road boasts 288 units with 50% of the apartments leasing at market value and the other half at 80% of area median income.
“Overall, this is something that the staff is very interested in because if this is going to be sustainable, we’ve got to have places to live and this is really marketing toward first-year to third-year teachers,” Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said during a public finance corporation meeting following the regular city council meeting on Sept. 6. “A lot of big cities, like the city of Austin, have to recruit teachers from far away to come into their communities. This is for government employees, firemen, policemen, first- through third-year teachers, manufacturing workers here.”
Vaquero Ventures will construct and manage the building on a 75-year lease, but the city will own the building, which will make the property exempt from taxes.
“This will not actually be on the tax rolls for the county or the city or local school district, but it is an opportunity to where the city can actually incentivize workforce housing,” Parker said. “The proposed plan is to bring this back at 50% of those rental units would be at market and 50% of those other ones would be at 80% of AMI (median income) and so it is a really good tool to keep up high quality, high standards, the city owns that.”
Loss of tax funds while bringing more students to the district has taxpayers in the Navarro ISD community frustrated.
“When you have a 300-unit complex coming in that’s going to get 75 years of tax exemptions, where a district is already low in tax base from commerce and already struggling to keep up with what the district is needing is extremely concerning,” said Jodi Koenig, a long-time Seguin resident and local business owner. “I think all of the community members out here in Geronimo are just flabbergasted that here we are trying to figure out the growing issues we already have and then for the city council to approve that without the proper discussions has really been a level of concern.”
Guadalupe County judge, Navarro ISD trustees address Seguin City Council with concerns over project
Following the city’s announcement of the public finance corporation’s planned partnership with Vaquero Ventures, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher and the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees spoke out against the agreement and 75-year tax abatement.
Kutscher expressed his issues on Tuesday in Council Chambers over the city’s deal with Vaquero Ventures to build Lily Springs Apartments, the lack of transparency and communication and the tax implications that come with the deal struck.
The deal creates a 100% tax exempt property leaving a financial void for the taxing entities the property resides, Kutscher said. This is especially hard for school district’s like Navarro, Kutscher said.
School districts rely on the taxes to fund new infrastructure and pay for maintenance and operations. The influx of new students without the financial backing from the property will have an adverse effect on the district, Navarro ISD Board President Renee Rehfeld said as she read a resolution signed by the trustees opposing the project.
A look at the numbers shows the city’s financial benefit from a project like this, and leaves their county and school district partners on the sidelines, Kutscher said.
“We’re professional, we’re partners, you deserve me to be blunt and honest, this looks like an opportunistic venture for the city to be able to take the funding and the revenue and the taxing structure from the school district and from the county and be able to keep it for the city,” he said. “If we’re going to truly be partners moving forward, we have to communicate these types of ventures.”
Kutscher urged the city to take a step back and look at how the project will affect its neighbors.
“Ya’ll have an opportunity because this is not a done deal yet,” he said. “The only thing that has been approved is the term sheet. I respectfully request that y’all bring this back, advertise this, communicate with your partners, let us know so we can get these questions answered and we would like to be part of the discussion.”
Seguin offers Navarro ISD funds from development lease
While the city continues to move forward with the Public Finance Corporation’s venture, it offered a new negotiation with Navarro that would put some money in the district’s coffers.
The city offer to share a portion of the proceeds from its proposed workforce housing development.
The corporation — comprised of city council members — voted 7-1 Tuesday, with council member Chris Aviles dissenting, to approve a resolution with the city’s offer to give the district the $500,000 closing fee and share 50% of the proceeds from the rentals of the 288 unit apartments.
The resolution came as the district, along with several Navarro ISD residents, voiced their concerns over the proposed city-owned apartment complex within the district’s boundaries.
“We listened to those concerns and figured out if there is a way to partner,” Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said. “I think the major issue there was the 75-year tax abatement related to it not being on the tax rolls.”
After the development was announced, city, county and district officials met to discuss the development and the impacts it would have. During the meeting, the city offered a partnership between the three entities, with all three sharing a third of the funds from the leases, Parker said.
The county, however, was not interested in partnership or the project, Parker said. And instead of collecting their portion, county officials asked for its cut to go to Navarro ISD, Rehfeld told the council.
Rehfeld explained the county understands the district’s inability to collect financing outside funding state and property tax revenue, which was the county’s reasoning for passing its third to the district.
“I know it may sound like we’re trying to be greedy with two-thirds, but we don’t have other revenue streams as the city and the county does,” she said. “That is the reason why the county gave up their third to give to the school district. They know we have state funding and we have taxes. That is all we can do to get revenue for the district. So, our question back to the city is why would the city not grant the county’s request for the one-third go to the school district to help minimize the impact.”
A portion of the resolution states that state funding would cover the loss of tax revenue, which Rehfeld said isn’t the case.
The resolution states “Whereas, through state law the Navarro Independent School District (“Navarro”) would be partially compensated for the loss in tax revenue by a State transfer based on the number of students living in the Project.”
The state’s funding and tax revenues are not the same, Rehfeld said.
“We’re going to get those students, the state funding has nothing to do with the taxes that we’re going to lose on this PFC,” she said. “We’re talking about the students that come through our door, we get state funding. All of what we talked about with our tax implications, and the taxes we are losing has nothing to do with the state funding. The $7,000 we get per child, we’re going to get whether it is a taxable entity or a nontaxable entity. It doesn’t help us make up the tax loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.