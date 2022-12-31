No. 2. Community responds to Uvalde school shooting

Much like the world stopped when shots rang out in the halls of Robb Elementary School in Uvlade, a small town little more than 100 miles away from Seguin, so did Guadalupe County.
The world held its collective breath on May 24 as news filtered out about the shooting that claimed 21 lives — 19 students and two teachers — and injured 18 — 14 children and a teacher, the shooter’s grandmother and two police officers.
County official responded to Uvalde shooting
First responders from across the area flocked to the school to lend a hand, including Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton.
When Houlton heard news about the deadly mass shooting incident in an area he used to frequent, the Guadalupe County employee and father knew he’d be heading to help. When authorities in Uvalde reached out to Guadalupe County for aid, the local emergency management office responded, Houlton said.
“Upon hearing about what was going on, we reached out to their emergency management staff out there and asked about any assistance they may need,” he said. “At first, we were told they were OK. Then a little while later, we were notified they needed support when it came to manpower, when it came to the emergency management side, and tents and possibly lighting for the scene.”
He drove a box trailer containing about 14 tents and a light tower that Guadalupe County loaned to first responders working the tragic scene in Uvalde, Houlton said.
Before joining Guadalupe County’s emergency management team, Houlton worked for the Texas Department of State Health Services doing emergency preparedness and emergency response. Uvalde was part of his coverage area and he got to know many of the emergency management and first responder officials there.
He met and got to know others in the community and that made him sure he would help out Tuesday in any way he could, Houlton said.
“It was official business,” he said Wednesday. “If it wasn’t official business, I probably would’ve still offered my assistance or had gone.”
He was among many first responders from the region who descended upon Uvalde to offer whatever assistance needed, the assistant emergency management coordinator said. Federal agents, state partners, local responders from areas like New Braunfels, San Antonio and more all pitched in to help.
Though not directly touched by the tragedy, he was emotionally moved by it, he said.
“It was very sad,” Houlton said. “Having kids, school age, it definitely hits close to home. I felt very lucky to be able to go home to my family (Tuesday) night and have my family there.”
Community joins together in prayer for Uvalde
While investigators sorted out the events of the day, many gathered together to pray for the families and the community of Uvalde including several area clergymen and women who held a vigil at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church just days later.
Tears flowed and heads hung low as Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Associate Pastor Kelsie Theiss read all 21 names of the Uvalde shooting victims Tuesday on her church’s lawn.
Next to her were clergy from seven area churches, who each took turns offering prayers and lamenting for the community of Uvalde just one week after a gunman entered an elementary campus and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers, and wounding 17 other victims.
Prior to the vigil, members of Emanuel’s congregation created a solemn tribute honoring those who perished in the shooting. Two large chairs, 19 child-sized chairs were arranged in a circle around the cross in the front lawn, with a large flower arrangement on a child’s bench on one side and a small table on the other with 21 vases on the other.
The vigil was to help bring the community together and combine their voices to lift its neighboring community up in prayer, with condolence cards and financial contributions, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Pastor Marcos Biggott said said.
“They’re not alone,” he said. “We can indeed show them a little light of Christ in the midst of really, really deep darkness. We may not have seen what Uvalde has seen, but we have definitely have felt the grief and the pain and the anxiety of all those kinds of things.”
Joining the Emanuel pastors were pastors from Spirit of Joy Church, Greater Refuge of Our Lord Jesus Christ Chapel, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Freidens United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church of Seguin, and Texas Lutheran University Campus Ministry.
“Eight clergy, seven congregations were represented here today,” Biggott said. “It shows that we are more about what we can do together than what drives us apart.”
Area law, school officials talk safety, security
In the hours, days, weeks and months following the shooting at Robb Elementary, school officials and law enforcement took a closer look at the security protocols put in and made adjustments and updates.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke’s deputies and then Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols’ officers posted up on campuses and patrolled around the schools.
“We are watching our schools a lot closer,” Zwicke said. “There is some extra security in place at the schools, extra patrols around the schools.”
When Nichols heard the news about Uvlade, his first thoughts were flashbacks to Sandy Hook.
“Anytime a school shooting happens, it is horrific, but especially when it is an elementary school where these children have absolutely no chance to defend themselves,” he said.
The Sheriff did not mix his words on the shooter or the actions the suspect took.
“This was another cowardly b******, sick cowardly b****** ....There is no reason for this,” Zwicke said.
In recent years, area school districts have stepped up their safety and security plans. The campuses at Seguin, Navarro and Marion ISDs all have controlled entrances with vestibules where staff vet visitors.
The districts have also added additional school resource officers to help keep an eye on the campuses.
Seguin ISD has additional staff and hallway monitors to watch over the students and staff, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
The school resource officers have a dual role of patrolling the campuses as well as connecting with the students, Marion ISD Superintendent Don Beck said.
The local law enforcement agencies and educators train for incidents such as this, using a particular active shooter response method, called ALICE Training.
Recently, area first responders — police, fire/EMS, district officials — participated in a mass casualty exercise to help shore up plans in case an incident of that magnitude were to happen locally.
Additionally, educators are asking community members to stay vigilant, and reminding them, “if you see something, say something.”
The safety measures don’t stop there. While the superintendents can’t divulge all of the safety and security measures, they said they continue to look at ways to improve the ones already in place.
Seguin ISD will see some security upgrades thanks to the recent bond passage. The district earmarked $15 million for safety and security updates at each of the campus.
Marion ISD included security upgrades in its bond package; however the $50 million bond failed at the ballot box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.