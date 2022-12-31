No. 3. Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Seguin park

Heartfelt condolences poured out across the city pretty quickly as escalating gun violence claimed the life of 18-year-old Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith on April 4 at Park West in Seguin.
Smith died in the afternoon drive-by shooting that also injured an 18-year-old Seguin man who authorities did not identify.
Smith of Seguin died in the shooting Monday afternoon at the basketball court at Park West, Police Chief Terry Nichols said. An 18-year-old Seguin man also was shot at the park, he said.
Seguin EMS took the man to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Nichols said.
Monday’s gunfire was part of increasingly violent skirmishes between a pair of rival groups totaling about 15 young people in the city, the chief said.
“We firmly believe this is part of an ongoing rash of shootings we’ve been having the past two weeks between two groups,” Nichols said. “Park West is a crown jewel of Seguin. I don’t want the public thinking that this is an unsafe place to bring your family to. This is a specific targeted act against an individual or individuals.”
About an hour after the deadly shooting at Park West, police responded to a call for shots fired on Mockingbird Street in the city, Nichols said. Officers confirmed no injuries but a house was hit by gunfire in the 1300 block of Mockingbird, he said.
“We do believe it is directly related to these two groups,” Nichols said. “What is sad is we’re dealing with teenagers, young adults making very bad decisions.”
About 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Park West for a report of shots fired, Nichols said. Upon their arrival about 2:35 p.m., they found Smith deceased and the wounded man, Nichols said.
Seguin police identify man suspected in Park West shooting death
Police on April 6 identified the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting in broad daylight this week that took a young Seguin woman’s life and injured a young Seguin man.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Draven Rene Reyes, 20 of Seguin, with murder and aggravated assault related to the shooting at a basketball court at Park West in the 600 block of North Vaughn Avenue, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Seguin police arrest two in fatal shooting, search for third suspect continues
Police arrested two suspects April 6 and continued their search for a third in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old woman on Monday at a Seguin park.
About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Sahra Vega and 21-year-old Christanio Soto, both of Seguin. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, found the pair inside it and placed them under arrest.
Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Darrell Hunter signed arrest warrants for Soto and Vega. Charges on the warrants include murder and aggravated assault with a deadly, Wallace said. Hunter set bond for each at $1 million.
Authorities continue their search for Reyes — who is considered to be armed and dangerous — and expect more arrests in the case, Wallace said.
Police arrest third suspect in Seguin park shooting
After a week and a half searching for the alleged trigger man in a fatal drive-by shooting at a city park, Seguin Police Department officials said they arrested their suspect April 12.
Officers arrested Reyes on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the April 4 fatal shooting of Smith at Park West.
Reyes was arrested on warrants issued by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter and Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben set his bond.
Community gathers around family to remember Maekalyn Smith
Faith flew to the forefront Sunday as members of the community gathered at the basketball court at Park West in Seguin to lift up family and friends of 18-year-old Maekalyn Smith, who was killed there in early April.
No one could have seen coming Smith’s tragic shooting death at the park, which rocked the community, said Emanuel Carpenter, hospice chaplain at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and a longtime friend of Smith’s parents Jerry and Diane Smith.
Tears flowed as several family, friends and community members prayed over Smith’s family and all families in Seguin.
Investigators said the shooting was the latest in a string of incidents involving gunplay amongst two groups of teenagers and young adults.
Michael Moak, pastor at Hillcrest Church, prayed over Smith’s parents, siblings and other family. He prayed for the city and for healing.
Shooting victim honored at basketball tournament
Hoping to convince youth in the community to shoot jumpers and not guns, a trio of Seguin community members organized a basketball tournament to help provide outlets for young people in Park West.
And to kick things off, the group on Saturday afternoon released balloons in honor of 18-year-old Maekalyn Smith, a local teen who died earlier this year in a drive-by shooting at the city park where the tourney took place. Alvin Bruns, who is from Seguin but lives in San Antonio, said he and friends organized the tournament in honor of Smith.
“This was senseless,” Bruns said of Smith’s April shooting death. “The gun violence is senseless. She was so young.”
Tourney attendees and members of Smith’s family released balloons Saturday before the event started.
While at the park recently, Bruns said he ran into Maekalyn’s father Jerry Smith and the idea for the balloon release came to life. The idea to honor his daughter was a good one, Jerry said.
“I would hate for any parent to have to go through what we went through,” Jerry said. “My daughter touched a lot of hearts. I’m sad it took something to happen to her for the community to come together and take notice of what’s going on.”
