No. 4. Fatal wrecks dominate headlines throughout the year

Throughout the year, deadly wrecks claimed several lives in Guadalupe County.
Three pedestrians walking on State Highway 46 were struck by vehicles and killed, while several others were the victims of singular or multiple vehicle collisions.
Man, 82, died in two vehicle crash
An 84-year-old man died March 14 when a dump truck smashed into the pickup truck he was driving and caused the truck to roll over on FM 725 in New Braunfels blocking traffic for several hours.
New Braunfels police and fire department personnel went about 3:30 p.m. Monday to the area of 725 and West Zipp Road for a reported major wreck between a dump truck and pickup truck, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels media and communications coordinator.
Officials: Leg found on highway in Cibolo came from Boerne wreck
A mystery presented itself last week when someone on Interstate 10 in Cibolo discovered a severed human leg on the highway.
Cibolo Police Department officers were called March 22 to Interstate 10 West for a report of a human leg and their investigation seemed to point to the body part being related to a Boerne Police investigation, said Richard Mireles, Cibolo Police Department’s public relations officer.
Boerne officials believed they knew what happened to sever the leg and how it made its way to Cibolo, said Chris Shadrock, communications director for the city of Boerne.
“The leg that was found at the 13700 block of IH-10 West is related to the fatality accident that occurred (recently) on Interstate 10 in Boerne,” he said. “Investigators currently believe that when the victim in that accident was initially hit by a black SUV, a part of his body was actually picked up by an 18-wheeler directly behind that driver.”
Officials believe the leg dislodged and fell from the truck in Cibolo, Shadrock said.
Area teen killed, three injured in Luling wreck
An area teen was killed and three others were seriously injured when the truck they were traveling in hit a tree late on April 9 just outside of Luling.
Bill Sala, Luling Police chief, confirmed Tuesday morning that Brian Munoz died as a result of his injuries.
Munoz was among the four teens — two current and two former Navarro ISD students — that were in the wreckage that was reported by another motorist about 10:55 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Pierce, U.S. Highway 90 on the west side of the city, Sala said.
“Preliminary investigation disclosed that a 2019 silver Ford F250 operated by a 17-year-old male was traveling West on U.S. 90 when the vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane leaving the roadway, traveled approximately 201 feet through the bar ditch and collided with a tree on the south side of the highway,” he said in a news release.
New Braunfels woman arrested in deadly crash
Seguin police arrested a New Braunfels woman April 13 who they say was drunk when she crashed into another vehicle killing one person and injuring another in March.
Sylvia Rodriguez, 51, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the March 13 wreck that claimed the life of 20-year-old Elizabeth Solis, of Gonzales, and injured a 22-year-old man, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
Emergency crews responded to a call about 3:10 a.m. March 13 for a report of a head-on collision in the 1200 block of West Kingsbury Street.
Preliminary investigation showed the Jeep Liberty reportedly driven by Rodriguez was heading west on Kingsbury Street when it veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with the Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 22-year-old man, Wallace said. Police have not released the name of the man.
2 dead, four injured in wreck on State Highway 123
Tragedy struck on May 7 when two people were killed in a head-on collision on a Guadalupe County road.
A man and a woman from Austin died in the wreck on State Highway 123 South south of Elm Creek Road that sent four others to an area hospital, including an 8-year-old boy and an adult who were initially in critical condition but upgraded by Monday, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Among those injured in the wreck were the 8-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man, both of Stockdale, the sergeant said.
Troopers’ preliminary investigation indicated that Christopher Lee Commiato, 41, of Round Rock, was driving the SUV south on Highway 123 and the Toyota was northbound on the same highway, Mata said.
At some point, Commiato veered into northbound traffic and crashed the SUV into the truck, he said. It is unknown what caused the SUV to cross into oncoming traffic, Mata said.
2 killed in plane crash in Guadalupe County
Two people and a dog died Friday evening in a plane crash that rocked neighboring homes and set a field ablaze near Elm Creek Airpark in Guadalupe County.
Pilot Kenneth Francis Chenevert, 67, of Guadalupe County, and 45-year-old passenger Jacqueline Nicole Meziere of Natchitoches, Louisiana, were identified as the occupants of the plane, said Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter, who pronounced both dead at the scene. He said a very small dog also perished in the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the wreck, the FAA said. A single-engine Piper PA-28 carrying two people crashed about 6:40 p.m. in the field near Seguin, the agency reported.
The wreck sparked a wildfire that burned hot and fast and quickly began spreading toward FM 467.
Motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup
A motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck killing a Kyle man July 9 in Guadalupe County.
The wreck happened about 3:45 p.m. Thursday around the 5300 block of Farm-to-Market Road 467 when the motorcyclist tried to overtake a vehicle and encountered a maroon-colored pickup turning left in front of him, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Billy Williams said.
Two killed in fiery wreck on I-10 in Seguin
Two people were killed in a fiery wreck July 10 on Interstate 10 just east of Seguin.
First responders were called about 6:09 p.m. to the interstate at the 612 milemarker near the U.S. Highway 90 exit for a single-vehicle wreck, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
Preliminary investigation showed a 2005 Nissan 350Z failed to maintain a single lane, lost control while changing lanes, spun out and struck a tree in the median. The vehicle burst into flames before bystanders were able to reach the driver and passenger.
Cibolo woman hit, killed while walking on SH46
New Braunfels police investigated after a Cibolo woman was struck and killed by a vehicle as she walked on State Highway 46 on Sept. 7.
The fatal crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on SH 46 South at Krause Lane, where emergency responders from New Braunfels tried to save the woman, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels communications manager.
When officers arrived they learned the victim was reportedly walking in the right-hand lane of SH46 heading toward New Braunfels, Ferguson said.
Woman struck by vehicle, critically injured
A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 26 in the evening.
Seguin police responded to a call for a person that was struck by a vehicle about 8:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of North State Highway 46, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
Preliminary investigation showed a Ford Ranger was traveling in the southbound lane when it struck Miller, Wallace said.
1 dead in rollover crash in Seguin
Rainy conditions and a wet road may have contributed to a fatal crash Nov. 4 on Interstate 10.
A man died in a wreck reported about 6:36 a.m. on the highway near FM 725, Seguin Police Lt. Colby Crow said.
Preliminary investigation showed a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on I-10 when the driver allegedly lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over, Crow said.
Vehicle hits, kills Seguin man walking on 46
A 22-year-old Seguin man died after a vehicle struck him while he was walking on State Highway 46 on Nov. 12
The wreck was reported about 10:33 p.m. in the 3500 block of State Highway 46, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Responding officers found a male, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez, 22, Seguin, with severe injuries at the scene after being struck by the vehicle,” she said. “An initial investigation revealed the involved vehicle was traveling southbound when Rodriguez was struck.”
Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Guadalupe County
A man died in a wreck between an 18-wheeler and a box trailer shutting down traffic for hours Nov. 22 in Guadalupe County near the Hays County border.
The decedent was driving a box truck that crashed into a tractor-trailer truck driven by a student driver, Texas Department of Public Safety Cpl. Billie Watson said. Neither the student driver nor the instructor with her in the larger truck was hurt, he said.
Preliminary investigation showed the woman was making a left turn out of the lot of 160 Driving Academy’s yard to go north on 123 about 9 a.m. on State Highway 123 North between Ridge Drive and FM 1978, he said.
The box truck was moving south on 123 when it smashed into the other truck, Watson said.
