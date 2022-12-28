No. 5. Jury convicts man of capital murder in 2017 slaying

After almost two weeks of testimony, jurors took less than a half hour June 16 to convict Brian Everett Day, 42, in the 2017 Christmas-season slaying of his next-door neighbors in a hail of more than five dozen gunshots on his property.
The county attorney originally sought the death penalty. However in the interest of justice and at the family’s request, the county waived the death penalty as possible punishment, and Day was given the only other available sentence of life without parole.
The panel of 12 seemed to believe the deceased neighbors’ son who told an emergency dispatcher and testified in court that he watched as Day shot and kill the 11-year-old boy’s father and mother in cold blood.
Only 7 at the time of the murders on Dec. 21, 2017, the boy relayed in a 911 call that Day said something to Thomas Holland, who approached Day only to be shot down. Jenita Holland screamed her husband’s name as he fell to the ground only seconds before Day pumped more than 30 gunshots into her body, according to court testimony.
“He shot them in their heads. He shot them in their hearts. He shot them in their livers,” Guadalupe County Attorney David Willborn told the jury during closing arguments in the trial. “But that’s not all he did. He unloaded 66 rounds into these people.”
Day was convicted Thursday morning of capital murder-multiple persons.
The court had heard Day in a video recorded interview he gave to sheriff’s deputies investigating the Hollands’ murders that he pulled the trigger repeatedly on his next door neighbors.
The defendant told deputies that he was justified in shooting the couple because, Day said, they trespassed on his property. He told law enforcement personnel and others that he was allowed to kill anyone on his property because he had no trespassing signs on his land and had fence posts painted purple.
Purple-painted fence posts somehow cleared him of any wrongdoing in gunning down anyone on his property, Day said in recorded interactions with police and his former fiancée testified at trial.
Day’s defense team of Converse-based Wendellyn “Wende” Rush and San Antonio-based Cornelius Cox used their closing arguments to caution the jury to pay attention to not only evidence prosecutors presented but also what they failed to show. Investigators didn’t search for evidence that the Hollands fired upon Day, the defense said.
Their client said he saw a flash of light, believed it was from gunfire and responded by firing his own weapon. Investigators saw the crime scene and made up in their own minds who was guilty and only sought to prove their theories, Rush said.
