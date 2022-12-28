No. 6. Dry conditions spark plethora of wildfires in county

Things heated up for firefighters and property owners repeatedly in 2022 as a plethora of wildfires burned hundreds of acres of land in the area.
Guadalupe County Commissioners Court instituted multiple bans on burning across the county during different time frames throughout the year but still county officials reported instances of fires burning and threatening property.
Wildland fires started burning in the beginning of the year and continued through one scorcher of a summer.
Grass fires keep firefighters busy
A large plume of black smoke rose high just north of the Guadalupe County line on Feb. 14, summoning firefighters from three counties. That was just one of 15 fires in two days Guadalupe County firefighters responded to.
Between Sunday and Monday, area fire departments responded to 14 other blazes — one of which turned into a structure fire, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“That does not include the big one in Comal or if there were multiple fires at one scene like the ones on FM 1117 on Monday,” he said.
In total, the fires have burned about 100 acres, Pinder said.
Officials: Lightning strike sparks fire, damages 20 RVs
Officials said a lightning strike sparked a quick-moving grass fire that threatened lives and burned 20 recreational vehicles parked at an RV sales lot on June 27 in Seguin.
Witnesses reported seeing a bolt of lightning strike nearby causing a fire ball near the dealership in the 4100 block of I-10 West.
“That was what was reported to us,” Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said. “Lightning started a grass fire just north of San Antonio RVs.”
The new and used RV dealer is located just west of FM 725 and Interstate 10.
Firefighters battle fast-moving blaze that burns 100 acres
Officials said a spark from a welder had area firefighters, with help from helicopters and airplanes, battling a fast-moving grass fire that burned almost 100 acres of brush the afternoon of June 30 in Guadalupe County.
The remote location of the fire and shifting winds created problems and prolonged the fight, Seguin Fire Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
As fire department teams tried to control the flames, they received assistance from state officials and other resources, said Darren Brinkkoeter, Texas Division of Emergency Management Region 6 section chief. His agency coordinated other agencies like the Texas A&M Forest Service to help.
A helicopter picked up water from a stock tank on the property and dumped it onto the burning brush. Three planes spread flame-retardant chemicals on the area to help firefighters. The fire burned 95 acres before it was contained and extinguished, he said.
Brush fire burns 300 acres in Guadalupe County
Two dozen agencies responded to an almost 300-acre brush fire on the east side of Guadalupe County.
Fire crews responded to a call about 4 p.m. July 2 for a large fire off Dix Road between FM 1150 and Nash Creek Road.
It took almost two days to get the fire 100% contained.
Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton estimated the fast-moving fire consumed more than 200 acres by 7 p.m. Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, the blaze had burned an estimated 293 acres.
Blaze destroys home, sparks brush fire
Fire destroyed a Guadalupe County home the afternoon of July 27, but firefighters continued working through the night after the blaze turned into a brush fire.
Crews from Seguin Fire Department and Guadalupe County Fire and Rescue initially responded to a call about 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 90 east of Seguin for a structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed and began working to extinguish it, Seguin Fire Assistant Chief Garrick Herbert said.
The fire spread into a fast-moving grass fire that consumed 30 acres and threatened neighboring homes, he said.
Firefighters from about a dozen area departments worked to contain the fire and protect the buildings, the assistant chief said.
“Our main focus was structure protection,” Herbert said.
With the fire near the railroad tracks, officials contacted Union Pacific Railroad and the company halted traffic on the line, he said. Rail traffic resumed later that evening but fire officials asked that trains pass by at a slower pace so they wouldn’t create wind that could whip up the flames, Herbert said.
Through the summer alone, Guadalupe County experienced a high number of forest firers that burned a lot of wild land.
Texas A&M Forest Service manages the state’s forests and handles conservation across Texas, said Erin O’Connor, lead public information officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
From Jan. 1, the forest service and local fire departments responded to more than 7,400 wildfires across Texas, she said. Those fires have accounted for about 604,883 acres of land being burned as of mid-August, O’Connor said.
“It’s quite a bit. It’s certainly above normal,” she said. “This year, it’s trending above normal for the number of responses as well as acres burned.”
