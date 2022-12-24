No. 7. Confirmed EF-2 tornado ripped through Kingsbury

Kingsbury residents cleaned up the damage after a storm blew through the eastern portion of Guadalupe County, spawning a tornado on Monday, March 21.
No serious injuries were reported from the storm, which Guadalupe County Emergency Manager Patrick Pinder confirmed was a tornado.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that battered the county was an EF2.
At least seven homes were destroyed, and many other homes and buildings were damaged when the tornado touched down bringing with it an estimated peak wind of 115 miles an hour, the National Weather Service said in a report released by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado is capable of winds between 111 and 135 MPH.
National Weather Service personnel surveyed the damage and determined the twister traveled about 7.53 miles, starting in Guadalupe County southeast of Kingsbury and traveled northeast into Fentress, the statement read.
The storm began causing damage around 5:48 p.m. south of Interstate 10 just east of Seguin with straight line winds and large hail, the National Weather Service said.
After the storm crossed the interstate, it formed into a tornado and moved east.
“The tornado crossed Appling Road, where it took off metal panels from two different barn structures including one barn that lost all of its metal roofing and possibly part of an exterior wall,” the service stated. “The tornado next crossed U.S. Highway 90 and moved almost in parallel to Woodrow Center Road.”
As the tornado continued, it carved out a path of destruction, damaging homes, barns, sheds and RVs as it bent, twisted and uprooted centuries-old trees, the report stated.
Kingsbury Mayor Shirley Nolan said she was thankful that the residents were able to escape the tornado’s wrath without injury.
“We’re so lucky,” she said. “When I was looking at the damage, it was amazing to see the power of Mother Nature. The fact that everybody escaped unhurt is really amazing.”
The tornado’s destruction ended when it fell apart after it crossed into Caldwell County near Stairtown, the National Weather Service said.
The damage to homes and property prompted Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher to declare a state of disaster in Guadalupe County Tuesday morning, and asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to do the same. Just after noon on Tuesday, Abbott signed a proclamation declaring a state of disaster for 16 counties including Guadalupe.
“A proclamation certifying that the severe weather, which began on March 21, 2022, produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes poses an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Houston, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson, and Wise counties and declaring a state of disaster,” the order read.
With the assistance of Niagara Water Bottling Plant, the Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management got bottled water delivered to the Kingsbury area for the residents affected, Pinder said.
