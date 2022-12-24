No. 8. 4K customers lose natural gas after main line damaged

An incident Tuesday, March 8 damaged an Enterprise Products pipeline and sent potentially damaging ripple effects into Seguin and McQueeney.
The damaged pipeline supplies CenterPoint Energy with gas, which the company funnels into the cities, officials said. But when the line went down, so did natural gas service in Seguin and McQueeney, meaning no heat, hot water or fire to prepare food for many of the nearly 4,300 customers affected up to four days
Crews fairly quickly got to work repairing the damage and recharging the line, according to the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry.
“Enterprise re-pressurized the pipeline Tuesday allowing gas to flow again,” a statement from the commission read. “However, CenterPoint Energy, the gas utility to Seguin and McQueeney, needs to restore gas service customer by customer. CenterPoint has brought in technicians from around Texas and out of state to help get service restored.”
To that end, CenterPoint turned off each customer’s meter while repair work commenced. By Wednesday, CenterPoint had turned off the natural gas meters and performed safety checks to eliminate risks in restoring natural gas service, CenterPoint Vice President of Texas Gas Tal Centers said.
More than 300 employees, contracts and mutual assistance crews came to Seguin to help restore natural gas to customers.
The city opened a shelter for people who needed somewhere to stay while the outage continued.
About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hillcrest Church opened its doors at 1440 Eastwood in Seguin, city of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. However, no one used the service that night, she said.
Subsequently, plans were to scrap the idea of providing shelter accommodations but city leaders thought differently, Sourdellia said.
The shelter closed about 10 a.m. Thursday as the situation improved. By Friday morning, CenterPoint had restored service to a vast majority of customers, Sourdellia said.
About 98% of customers had natural gas service by about 9:15 a.m. Friday, she said.
“About 200 customers remain,” Sourdellia said. “It’s very possible these are second homes/vacation homes or owners are out of town.”
Help also came Friday by way of the city partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank. To help community members impacted by the natural gas service outage, the pantry scheduled a food distribution event at the Seguin ISD Administration parking lot.
