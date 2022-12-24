No. 9. Raccoons wreak havoc on city’s power grid, spark social media posts

A pair of furry bandits caused two power outages in three days in October and sparked a flurry of good-natured social media posts.
City officials pointed to raccoons as the culprit in knocking out a large outage on Saturday, Oct. 1 and smaller outage on Monday. Oct. 3.
While the city’s utilities department set to work to fix the outages and information about the causes spread, so did good humored facebook posts from community members and the city, including a post from the Seguin Police Department, which named the culprits “Ricky The Raccoon” and posted a mug shot.
“On Oct. 1, 2022 at approximately 11:45 pm, the City of Seguin experienced a city wide power outage. After further investigation, the suspect was described as a black and white male, approximately 2-09, 35 pounds,” the post read. “On October 3, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the city of Seguin’s East substation was struck again by the electric bandits. Through the assistance of Seguin Electric Department, Police took Ricky Raccoon (3, Seguin) into custody. Ricky would not advise if he had further accomplices in his act. This is an on going investigation, and city departments are working to assure our furry bandits do not strike again.”
Both outages were the result of raccoons getting on transformers in LCRA’s Seguin East Substation at the corner of North Heidecke Road and East Martindale Street, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said at the time.
The first outage was reported after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
“A raccoon got into T4 and T5 at the Seguin East substation,” Sourdellia said on Oct. 1.
The blackout mostly affected 14,000 residents and businesses south of Interstate 10, west of State Highway 123 Bypass, east of State Highway 46 and north of Court Street, Sourdellia said.
A crew from Seguin’s electric department worked with LCRA to remove the raccoon, repair the damage and get power back to city residents within an hour and a half, Sourdellia said.
Unbeknownst to electric crews, a second raccoon was planning another attempt to venture into the substation just two days later.
The city was alerted to another outage about 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the same substation, affecting about 2,200 city residents and businesses.
The outage was much smaller as only the T5 transformer was impacted by the furry culprit, Sourdellia said.
Neither raccoon survived.
The city’s electric department is working with LCRA, who owns the substation, on a solution to keep critters out of the high-voltage area, Sourdellia said.
“If this should happen again or if ever there was an emergency, we want everyone to know that the city does have a plan that allows us to feed circuits from a different substation to restore power to our customers in a timely manner,” she said.
And while the raccoon-based outages are unique incidents in Seguin, Sourdellia said they are not completely uncommon.
“It has occurred in other communities with other animals like squirrels or snakes and even raccoons,” she said. “It’s just not something that has happened here before.”
