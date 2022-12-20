Freezing cold weather is expected to dash into this area near the end of this week, bringing with it dangers for people, pets, plants, pipes and Christmas decor.
A front pushing down from the Northern Plains is passing over a lot of frozen and snow-covered tundra, picking up colder air on its way into South Texas, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Keith White. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and occasional gusts in the 30-40 mph range are likely to accompany falling temperatures, he said.
“It could blow around some Christmas decorations,” White said. “We’re telling people to at least make sure they’re secured or take them down if you’re worried.”
The cold front is expected to reach the Seguin/Guadalupe County area Thursday afternoon, he said. Then temperatures will drop significantly right when the front gets here and continue falling into Thursday night, White said.
Friday morning should see temperatures near 20 degrees with windchill values at times approaching 0 degrees, he said.
“It’s the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced since February 2021. It won’t be that cold, thankfully,” White said. “It won’t be the most extreme cold around here but on average it’s the same amount of cold we only see every eight to 10 years.”
Maybe the temperatures won’t be record-breaking, but they will be dangerous, the meteorologist said.
“Anybody who may not have heat would definitely be impacted by this or homeless communities as well,” White said. “This is a very dangerous type cold. Hypothermia and frost bite could set in.
“We’re pushing folks to take care of their neighbors, also take care of their pets. Bring them inside.”
With the neighbors, other people and pets, he warned area residents to secure their plants and protect their pipes. It’s a similar warning heard whenever temperatures dip in this area.
Employees with the city of Seguin shared similar warnings on social media posts.
“Now is the time to prepare, protect the four Ps,” read one city post. “It will NOT be as cold as it got in Feb. 2021, and we will NOT see any wintry precipitation this time around; however, this level of cold temperatures only occurs here on average about once every 10 years.”
In efforts to protect city infrastructure, city leadership ordered restroom facilities closed Thursday through Monday at all city parks.
“Water at the parks will also be turned off during this time to prevent damage to city facilities,” a social media post read.
Restrooms will reopen Tuesday, it read.
Guadalupe County officials will monitor weather patterns and developments, and alert county residents in the event of emergency situations, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“We will be watching the weather to see if it affects any of the utilities,” he said. “If it begins to affect utilities or utility providers, we’ll make adjustments to our plans at that time.”
Residents are encouraged to use approved heating devices in homes and make sure they are operating properly, Pinder said. If a heating device uses gas or has an open flame, he also suggested an additional precaution.
“If you have a gas heater or fireplace, make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector or check the batteries in the ones you do have,” Pinder said. “Make sure they work.”
Folks in the county should monitor local media outlets for updates the county plans to provide if necessary, he said. Any significant changes in information over the weekend, his office will disseminate, Pinder said.
By the end of the weekend and beginning of next week, temperatures should be closer to normal, White said. Temperatures will begin to rise Saturday with a high of 40 or 41 in Seguin, he said. The weather is expected to become milder after that, White said.
“By Christmas Day, we should see highs right back near 50,” he said. “Normals for this time of year are in the low 60s. It’s still below normal but certainly much more typical for wintertime in this region.”
