Recent incidents at local school campuses have administrators and law enforcement taking action.
Two area high schools and a junior high school reported possible shooting threats at their campuses this week.
Law enforcement and campus and district administration were made aware Wednesday of talk regarding a possible school shooter at Barnes Middle School.
“A student played a very short recording during class that sounded like another individual that sounded about the same age as the student, possibly another middle school student, we don’t know, making a threat,” Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said. “It came in anonymously and was probably filtered through an app. It was reported to admin so we contacted Seguin PD and began investigating.”
The Seguin Police Department sent a pair of patrol officers and its newly created Case Unit to the campus to investigate the threat and ensure all students were safe, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
The campus principal sent an email to parents, as well as a phone message alerting them to the situation on Wednesday evening, Hoffmann said.
Through an investigation, officers and the district determined it was not a credible threat, but continue to search for the source, Hoffmann said.
A second email was sent to families to reassure them Thursday morning, Hoffmann said.
“The principal sent another email to parents letting them know we didn’t believe there was any threat to students or staff and to help reassure them that we are doing everything we can to keep their children safe,” he said.
A different issue was reported about 1:20 p.m. Thursday in Cibolo, when a Steele High School student allegedly texted their parent about someone shooting inside the campus, Cibolo Public Relations Officer Richard Mireles said in a news release.
“It was determined that this was just a rumor that spread rapidly throughout the campus and there was no shooting,” he said.
Police and campus officials investigated a rumor that a pair of students were reportedly overheard talking about a gun during lunch, Mireles said.
“Several students reported hearing about a gun to school administrators who acted quickly and separated the students involved from others,” he said. “Everyone involved was searched, no weapons were located, and after questioning it was determined that there was no danger.”
However, police detained a 15-year-old student who allegedly threatened violence in a text message, Mireles said.
“After an investigation, a 15-year-old student has been detained for allegedly telling several students that he had a gun and they had 15 minutes to get off campus,” he said. “The student detained is being charged with false alarm or report, a state jail felony.”
Samuel Clemens High School had a heavy police presence Friday morning after officers were notified of a potential shooting threat posted on social media, the Schertz Police Department said on its social media sites.
“Last evening, the Schertz Police Department was contacted by the administration of Samuel Clemens High School regarding an image on social media that was threatening in nature,” the department wrote. “Our investigators are actively working on this incident. As a precaution, there will be a heavy presence of law enforcement this morning at Clemens.”
While investigating the potential threat, police determined the post did not originate in the area, the department later wrote.
“Through our continued investigation, we have learned that the social media posting originated in Florida and has spread to the southern states,” the post stated. “Thus, there are no credible safety threats related to this incident.”
Such threats are disruptive and frustrating for district and campus staff, as well as students and their families, Hoffmann said.
“It causes anxiety among students and families and it also ties up law enforcement,” he said. “When these random threats come through, Seguin police, and in some cases Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, are going to be involved and it ties up their resources to come out and investigate. That being said, they are very dedicated to keeping our students safe, and we appreciate their support.”
While the threats were deemed false, all three departments said they didn’t take the reported threats lightly and will continue to treat each potential threat of violence seriously.
“I think it is really important to understand that children are going to say things without thinking fully about the meaning of their statement but when it comes to school shootings, we take everything seriously,” Chilutti said. “It is not a joke and it is not something we take lightly. We investigate each incident and children who make threats — jokingly or not — can face serious consequences.”
A recent example involves a Seguin High School student who was detained for making similar statements, Chilutti said.
“We had a student who made reference to shooting a school on the anniversary of a previous school shooting,” she said. “That person was detained, taken to juvenile detention and is facing charges.”
