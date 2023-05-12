Elevated threats of bad weather for the weekend had city of Seguin and Guadalupe County officials preparing for rain-related emergencies.
“In regard to this weekend’s weather event, the city of Seguin will be closely monitoring weather forecasts and conditions, and we are prepared with assets available to block flooded areas and low-water crossings,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “We will have crews on stand-by all weekend. Low-water crossings will also be monitored as the storms make their way through the city.”
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday.
A system headed our way Friday night from Mexico was expected to collide with abundant tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with hazardous results, said Orlando Bermudez, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels. The mixture was expected to produce strong to severe storms out near the Rio Grande but expected to reach the Seguin/San Antonio area during the early morning hours Saturday, he said.
“The complex of storms moving across the area looks like it’s capable of producing heavy rain in addition to flash flooding,” Bermudez said. “That’s why when we look at the data from years past, this system has that look of having potential to be a high-impact event. That’s why we are advertising to be weather aware.”
With Mother’s Day weekend and other potential reasons for people to travel and be outdoors, the weather service recommends everyone remain vigilant to stay safe, he said. That means paying attention to weather updates from medial outlets and taking heed to weather service alerts, Bermudez said.
The storms had then potential to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain between Friday night and Saturday evening, he said. The weather service could not rule out up to 10 inches in isolated areas, Bermudez said.
Saturday night was expected to see a bit of a reprieve with showers letting up momentarily, he said. But forecasters didn’t expect that to last long.
“Then again on Sunday, there is another cluster of storms moving in to get us another round of heavy showers and storms for the day on Sunday,” Bermudez said. “That will definitely increase the potential for flash flooding to add to the number of rainfall accumulation we are expecting for Saturday.”
Forecasts for Monday didn’t look any better, he said. The area carried a 60% chance of showers for Monday, Bermudez said Friday. Tuesday’s outlook was a little better with a 40% chance, he said.
A crew from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management office plans to keep an eye on the weather’s activities over the weekend, Deputy Fire Marshal Kristen Moczgemba said. There were chances the storms’ most severe effects could bypass the county, she said.
But the office remained prepared for the worse.
“Then there are going to be some of those cells that dump a large amount very quickly,” Moczgemba said. “Those are the ones we have to watch with the streams and creeks and localized flash flooding.”
Due to the threat of severe weather, county officials are disabling the weekly flood warning test for Saturday, she said.
The alarm that generally blares to test the system will not sound to avoid confusion, Moczgemba said.
In the event things become dangerous, the alarm will go off but only in the event of an emergency, she said.
“We are suspending that (test) due to the rain because we don’t want people to get confused,” Moczgemba said. “If the need arises, people will know it’s not a test.”
Throughout the weather event, residents and guests to the city and county should monitor the weather situation and act accordingly, Moczgemba, Sourdellia and Bermudez said.
Seguin emergency crews are equipped to help, Sourdellia said. The Seguin Fire Department has three swift-water boats staged at Central Fire Station, prepared and ready for any potential water rescues, she said.
The hope is that none of it will be needed, which can be helped with a little assistance from members of the community, the public information officer said.
“The public is urged to stay at home and off the roadways during the periods of heavy rainfall if possible,” Sourdellia said. “Don’t underestimate the power of water — turn around, don’t drown.”
