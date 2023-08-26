GERONIMO — The calendar and the heat may indicate it is August but the Navarro Panthers chose Friday night to definitely ring in a new year.
The Panthers looked completely different from the Navarro team that lost five games last year as they opened this season with a 34-8 thrashing of the Navasota Rattlers 34-8 in a non-district contest.
Navasota blew the Panthers out 41-14 in last season’s opener. The Rattlers returned 16 starters from that team.
But this game looked nothing like that one. The Panthers’ senior-heavy defense held Navasota to just 97 total yards while nabbing three sacks and three interceptions.
And offensively, Navarro made the big plays and not just on the ground. The Panthers passed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on Friday.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said much of the change in his team is mental.
“Good things and bad things will happen in a game and I think last year we dwelled too much on the bad plays,” he said. “Tonight, the kids were able to reset and go back to work and not get too high or low. Part of that is that our senior leadership is really on point right now.”
The first big play of the game came on Navasota’s second series when Panthers free safety Gabriel Rangel picked off a pass and returned it to the Rattlers’ 45-yard line. Helped by three defensive penalties, Navarro turned that into points when running back Antwoin Mebane scored his 20th career touchdown on a six-yard run. The kick failed, leaving the Panthers with a 6-0 early second quarter lead.
The Panthers’ defense stopped Navasota on its next series on a fourth down at the Navarro 31-yard line. But the Panthers’ offense turned it over on a fumble on the next play. The Rattlers had to work to turn that into points but did so eight plays later and added a two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead.
But a sophomore getting his first varsity action soon turned the game with his first career catch.
With the Panthers in their hurry-up offense, quarterback Colton Schuelke found receiver Braddock Gallini for a short pass over the middle. Gallini somehow found a way to shake loose of the defender and outrace the secondary to the end zone, scoring a surprising 63-yard touchdown.
Nick Schwarzlose punched in the two-point conversion run to put the Panthers back on top 14-8 with 1:27 left in the half.
Navarro was not through for the half yet. On the ensuing kickoff, they executed an onside kick that Hayden Toliver recovered at the Navasota 49-yard line. Schuelke then quickly moved the offense down the field, spiking the ball at the Rattlers’ 17-yard line with just one second left on the clock. That was enough for kicker Sam Sneed to nail a 34-yard field goal as the half expired.
The second half began with Navasota trying its own onside kick but Panthers’ sophomore Max Stalnaker recovered it. Two big dead ball penalties on the frustrated Rattlers moved Navarro to their 21-yard line. Seven plays later, Mebane got outside and found the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run.
Irrefutable proof that it was to be the Panthers’ night came on the first play of the Rattlers’ ensuing drive. A deep pass to a receiver who appeared to be open was overthrown and hit the head of the official.
Rangel alertly grabbed the ball on the rebound and headed downfield 42 yards to the Navasota 18-yard line.
He admitted the play did not happen because of his knowledge of the rule book.
“I didn’t know if the play was legal or not,” Rangel said. “I just kept running but I thought they were going to call the play dead.”
Sophomore Austin Davidson then got some time at quarterback for Navarro and he rose to the occasion and found Xavier Cropper in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-11.
Blount said the play was designed to go inside but Davidson and Cropper adjusted to the defense and went outside for the completion.
That completed a stretch of the game in which Navarro scored 25 unanswered points while Navasota was only able to run one offensive play.
The Panthers added one more score in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Sneed.
Blount said he was “super impressed” with his team’s inaugural 2023 performance.
“Our kids came out on fire tonight,” he said. “The defense and the offensive line were amazing all night against a very good team. And I thought both quarterbacks played extremely well.”
The win broke a streak of three straight opening game losses for the Panthers.
The Cuero Gobblers are next up on Navarro’s schedule. They will come to Geronimo to meet the Panthers next Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
