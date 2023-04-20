A video on social media as well as a threat toward the high school led Seguin police officers to detain three juveniles this week.
Officers took a 16-year-old and two 15-year-old males to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center as a result of investigations into an alleged recorded assault and one boy’s threats to shoot the school, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace. The assault allegedly happened Monday and the threats were made Wednesday, she said.
Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady spoke about the reported incidents, reassuring the resident’s that the community’s safety is of the utmost importance and the department will not tolerate violence nor threats of violence, he said.
“Let there be no mistake, we will file charges when applicable to the very fullest extent of the law regardless of the age of the offender,” Brady said.
At some time Monday, police said an assault took place in a Seguin High School, Wallace said. A 16-year-old male allegedly bullied an intellectually disadvantaged 19-year-old male, she said.
At some point during the bullying, the 16-year-old hit the 19-year-old, Wallace said. A 15-year-old student allegedly recorded incident and taunted the alleged victim, she said.
School administrators alerted police about the bullying Wednesday and an officer began investigating, Wallace said.
“School administration provided the on-duty school resource officer with the video of the assault that occurred,” she said. “The video showed an intellectually disabled student being bullied, then struck in the face by another student within the high school men’s restroom. The student recording the video can be heard audibly taunting the victim.”
Administrator identified the students and police detained the alleged aggressor and the student filming the incident, Wallace said.
Also on Wednesday, police received a separate report about threats to Seguin High School, she said.
In that report, an administrator said several students told staff that a 15-year-old male student said he “planned on shooting the school,” Wallace said. Officers investigated and took the teen to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said staff met with the bullying victim’s parents as well as the suspect and his parents.
“Appropriate disciplinary action, as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, was administered,” Gutierrez said. “Seguin ISD schools continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for behaviors such as those exhibited in the video or any behavior that does not comply with the Student Code of Conduct. Parents, please reinforce positive school expectations and behaviors with your children.”
Students and parents are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior occurring on Seguin ISD campuses to teachers or campus administrators, the superintendent said.
The district also using P3, p3campus.com, an anonymous reporting tool to submit concerns and/or incident reports, Gutierrez said.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
