Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of leaving three mentally disabled men alone in a car for several hours in the South Texas heat.
Seguin police officers are searching for 41-year-old Corey Evans Gill, of Seguin, who is wanted on three counts of deadly conduct, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
Police responded to a call about 6:40 p.m. on July 9 for a report of three people sitting in a vehicle that was turned off, asking for water, she said.
Officers talked with Gill, who told them he was the caretaker of the three men — ages 32, 53 and 76 — who all have mental disabilities, Chilutti said.
“During the investigation, it was found that Gill was acting as the legal guardian of these three individuals left in the vehicle,” she said. “Gill stated that he left the individuals in the vehicle for 20 minutes, and turned the car off so they would not drive away.”
Officers reported that the men showed signs of heat-related illness after being in temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees and were evaluated by Seguin EMS, Chilutti said.
“The three individuals within the vehicle were found to be developmentally delayed to the extent that they would not be able to properly take care of themselves if placed in immediate danger,” she said.
After further investigation, officers received an arrest warrant for Gill signed by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben.
Anyone with information on Gill is asked to contact Detective Michael Schramm at 830-379-2123. Leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), texting "Guadalupe” plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or using the See It, Say It, Send It phone app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.