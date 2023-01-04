Local officers responded to a pair of shootings over the holiday weekend — one incident which resulted in an arrest following a three-hour standoff and the second a drive-by shooting with no injuries, a Seguin police official said.
Before officers arrested a Seguin man on New Year’s Eve, he locked himself in his home for three hours before exiting peacefully, Seguin Police Lt. Lance Wright said.
“As officers arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence,” he said. “Guadalupe County SWAT team and Guadalupe County Crisis Negotiation Team were activated and responded to the location.”
At about 2:44 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers sent officers to a call for a person with a weapon in the 500 block of N. Vaughan, Wright said. A caller told dispatchers the man was hallucinating and had fired a handgun several times inside the apartment, he said.
The man had holed up in the apartment by the time police arrived, Wright said. After a nearly three-hour standoff, the man exited the home and surrendered to police, he said.
Seguin Police Department’s criminal investigations unit arrived and took over the investigation, which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bradley Felton. Officers took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct, as the shots he fired recklessly went into an adjacent apartment, Wright said.
According to Guadalupe County Jail online records, Felton remained held Tuesday under $50,000 bond.
Days later, dispatchers sent Seguin police about 2:40 p.m. Monday to a call for shots fired in the 500 block of San Antonio Avenue, Wright said. Arriving officers found “numerous” shell casings in the street and noticed that a home was struck several times by gunfire, he said.
No one reported being injured and the drive-by shooting remains under investigation, Wright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.