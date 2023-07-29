Seguin police are seeking information on a man they say recently used stolen gas cards to fuel up.
Officers responded to a call about 4:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of potential fraud at the Loves Truck Stop on Interstate 10 just west of Seguin, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
“The caller reported that the suspect was using stolen gas cards to obtain over $900 in fuel,” she said.
The man took off before police arrived; however, they believe he is still in the area, Chilutti said.
He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot 8-inches tall, between 40-50 years old and no facial hair. He wore a blue long-sleeve shirt with the American flag on it, black pans and a blue ball cap, Chilutti said.
Officers encourage residents with any information to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.
