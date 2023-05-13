With video security systems protecting so many homes and businesses across the city, Seguin police officers hope to partner technology to make the community safer.
The department recently announced the re-launch of its Crime Cam Program across the city.
“If you’ve watched the news lately, you’ve heard how often video surveillance systems have been attributed with helping to catch a suspect and/or closing a case,” Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said. “Seguin Police officers know many people in our community have systems like this in place at their homes and businesses, and can be utilized in local investigations — they just have to know about them.”
The Crime Cam Program is a partnership between police and the community, she said. In the program, residents register their privately-owned surveillance systems with the department.
If a crime happens in a certain area, investigators will check with the program to determine whether a registered camera is in the area and might have caught images related to the criminal act, Chilutti said.
Then officers would contact a registered participant, notify that person about the crime and request access to their video footage for investigative purposes only, she said.
“The big thing we really want to push out is we aren’t viewing any video or downloading any video without the consent of the owner,” Chilutti said. “We aren’t tapping into any cameras.”
The Crime Cam Program is voluntary and camera owners may opt out whenever they choose, she said. Plus, police officers are not able to access surveillance systems remotely, only gaining access to video after receiving express permission from camera owners, Chilutti said.
Video evidence surveillance cameras captured across the city could prove invaluable. Police department leaders think the program could go a long way in helping to secure the city, Chilutti said.
“We just want to work together as a team with the community to utilize those who do have cameras to help solve crimes quicker,” she said. “The quicker we can solve these crimes, the quicker we can take these criminals off the street.”
Crime Cam is not new in Seguin, the community engagement officer said. It has been around for years and around 2019 was the last the department made a similar push to publicize it, Chilutti said.
Things have changed and now is a good time to refocus on expanded the program, she said.
“We’re looking to restart this program and update it with up-to-date addresses and cameras. We’ve had a lot of new residents move into the area,” Chilutti said. “With our growing community, we want to update our current Crime Cam Program list to help better solve crimes and solve them more quickly.”
The program is free to the public. Anyone who owns or operates a video surveillance system in the city is asked to register.
To do so, visit the Seguin Police Department at 350 N. Guadalupe St. or go to the city’s website at seguintexas.gov/918/Crime-Cams and obtain a registration form.
