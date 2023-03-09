Officers shot and killed a Marion man after a police chase and several-hour standoff Thursday morning.
The incident began about 1:46 a.m. when a Seguin police officer attempted to stop a Suzuki SX4 on State Highway 123 near Mockingbird Lane, the vehicle drove to the area of South Milam Street and stopped shortly after, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. A standoff ensued and ended in a shootout about 4:43 a.m. in the area of South Milam, Wallace said.
“A felony stop was conducted on the vehicle which contained three occupants,” she said. “The two passengers of the vehicle complied; however, the driver of the vehicle remained noncompliant. Passengers informed officers that the driver of the vehicle has a firearm on his person.”
The driver was later identified as 42-year-old Alejandro Saucedo, of Marion, Wallace said.
Police negotiators worked to get Saucedo to comply for a couple of hours, Wallace said.
Authorities sent a Reverse 911 alert to area residents to shelter in place about 3 a.m., Wallace said.
Guadalupe County SWAT was eventually called to the scene to assist, Wallace said.
“Saucedo remained non-compliant throughout negotiations and the deployment of gas,” she said. “At approximately 4:43 a.m., Saucedo pointed a firearm at Guadalupe County SWAT members, who fired at Saucedo. Saucedo was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Seguin Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
One of the passengers, identified as Zoey Solis, 21, of Gonzales, was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams, interference with police duties and resisting arrest.
This is a developing story and we’ll update as more information becomes available.
