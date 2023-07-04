No one was hurt on Saturday when a suspected vehicle burglary turned violent outside a home in Cibolo.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened after a resident reportedly caught someone attempting to break in to a vehicle and chased down a get-away car, Cibolo Public Information Officer Matt Schima said.
“At one point, when the suspect vehicle was stopped, the resident caught up to the vehicle and struck the back of the vehicle with his hand,” Schima said. “This is when several suspects leaned out of the vehicle and fired multiple gun shots.”
The car drove away after several bullets hit and damaged a home in the area, he said.
Someone called police about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to report a vehicle burglary in progress, Schima said. Officers went to the 100 block of Spring Willow to investigate and received another call regarding gunshots in the same area, he said.
“Upon arrival, officers learned that a resident arrived home to find someone wearing a mask in their driveway attempting to break into their vehicle,” Schima said. “When confronted by the resident, the masked individual fled on foot down the street and got into a silver four-door car that was waiting.”
The male resident ran and tried to catch up to the suspect car which stopped and picked up several other people who also were walking on Spring Willow, Schima said.
The resident caught up to the vehicle and hit the back of it with his hand before shots were fired, he said.
“The suspect vehicle then fled the area and was not located when officers arrived,” Schima said.
Officers called detectives to the scene to begin an investigation. Authorities said the incident appears to be an isolated occurrence and doesn’t present any further danger to the public, Schima said.
Cibolo police are requesting help from the public in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s criminal investigations division at 210-659-1999.
Leave anonymous tips through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS), text “Guadalupe” plus a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or using the See It, Say It, Send It smartphone app.
Authorities need the public’s help in helping keep Cibolo ranked 28th safest city in Texas, according to SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and information to help people make their lives safer at home and in their communities, Schima said.
For their part, residents have to secure their valuables or remove them from vehicles, Schima said.
“We want to make sure people are locking their doors so that people don’t arm these guys,” he said. “A lot of times, the guys are armed by the burglaries because they’re taking guns out of these vehicles. It’s a crime of opportunity.”
