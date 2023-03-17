Law enforcement officers are searching for a man who bailed out of a car and ran following a high-speed chase in the eastern portion of Guadalupe County.
Deputies and troopers were looking for a white man wearing a black shirt and black pants, who took off when the car stopped near the 2900 block of Darst Field Road just after 11 a.m., Guadalupe County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“We have the Sheriff’s Drone Unit out here helping us search for the man,” he said. “We sent an alert out to residents in the immediate area to keep an eye out for the man. If they see a man matching that description, they are asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.”
The search began when deputies were notified about 10:50 a.m. of a stolen, silver-colored Hyundai Sonata heading east on Interstate 10 near the 600 mile marker, Ray said.
Law enforcement officers found the vehicle as it traveled on I-10 at about 11:04 a.m. and attempted to stop the car; however, the vehicle took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase, Ray said.
The pursuit hit speeds between 120-125 mph, until the Sonata exited the highway and began traveling south on Darst Field Road, Ray said.
The car eventually stopped, and both the driver and passenger got out of the Hyundai and took off running, Ray said.
“The driver was immediately apprehended by deputies,” he said. “The passenger is still at large.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-279-1224.
