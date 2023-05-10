Authorities say a New Braunfels firefighter, who was arrested in Guadalupe County last week, reportedly choked two children.
Karl Wayne Brietzke Jr., 34, faces charges related to the alleged strangulation of a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, according to court documents.
The Marion resident was arrested Thursday and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on two charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sean Callahan wrote in the arrest affidavits that the children said Brietzke bumped into the boy and made the boy drop a cellular phone that broke on April 16.
The incident reportedly upset Brietzke and he later “grabbed both children by the throat while yelling at them,” the affidavit read. Later while in a different room, the girl said she saw Brietzke holding up the boy with both hands around the 10-year-old’s throat and the boy’s feet were off the ground, the court papers read.
Days later, the children told their mother what happened and she notified deputies, the affidavit stated.
The Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews with the children on April 25, where the boy reported the same incident as the girl, Callahan wrote.
“He (Brietzke) later placed both hands around (the boy’s) throat and lifted him until only his toes were touching the ground,” the investigator wrote. “(The boy) said it was difficult to breathe and that his throat was sore.”
Callahan noted in the affidavit the boy coughed frequently during the interview.
Later, a forensic nurse examiner administered a strangulation exam and told Callahan that the boy’s statements corroborated what the boy reported previously, the document read.
Also, the boy “stated that he was afraid to be around” Brietzke, it read.
Precinct No. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter signed two warrants for Brietzke’s arrest and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect. He was released Friday after posting bonds totaling $50,000, according to online jail records.
Brietzke has been with the New Braunfels Fire Department since 2008. The city said that he “will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and the city of New Braunfels will fully cooperate with investigators.”
