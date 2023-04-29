Officials are asking for the public’s help in leading the city of Seguin years into its economic future.
As the Seguin Economic Development Corporation embarks on development of its first-ever Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, the city opened an online survey for response from the community on how the city’s economy should be shaped.
“We are asking for the general public, all members of the community, to take that survey and provide us with their thoughts on where they would like to see the Seguin economy head over the next five years,” Seguin EDC Director Josh Schnueker said. “We know there are folks who might work in Seguin or might not live in Seguin. Their input is valid as well.”
On March 7, Seguin City Council approved a contract for Ernst & Young LLP to serve as consultant for the project to formulate the strategy.
Proponents suggest that the comprehensive economic development plan will help focus the city’s vision and approach to achieving a robust and resilient economy over the next three years and longer.
The document could help Seguin attract and retain businesses that create primary jobs and help stakeholders with an action plan on which they can work together with shared goals, Schneuker said.
“We are excited to work with (Ernst & Young) to develop Seguin’s very first economic development strategy plan,” he said. “A vital component of this project will be input from the community at large and other key stakeholders from across the Seguin region to help create a shared economic development vision that will help Seguin continue its positive economic momentum and find new opportunities that will take our local economy to the next level.”
At a cost of about $165,000, Ernst & Young’s team will oversee the project, Schneuker said. The economic development corporation, the city and SH130 contributed funds to foot the bill, he said.
Schnueker likened the economic plan to other ones commissioned in the city like the comprehensive plan and the downtown plan master plan.
“All of those plans cost money but, at the end of the day, they’re going to give us a great outline of what we as staff and community members need to do to give the residents of Seguin the community that they’re proud of,” he said.
Ernst & Young’s team will develop the plan in three phases.
The first phase focuses on gaining a deep understanding of the Seguin economy from multiple perspectives. The hope is that the plan reflects Seguin residents’ and businesses’ needs and sets up goals to achieve.
The second focuses on conducting targeted audience analysis to identify and validate targeted industries for Seguin, Schneuker said.
The final phase consists of development of an economic strategy that documents the vision, prioritized goals and measurable objectives, he said. Project leaders will meet with focus groups and advisory committees through the summer to gather additional data for the plan.
Oct. 31 is the estimated date of completion, Schneuker said.
“Once the project is complete, we, in partnership with Ernst & Young, are going to have a comprehensive economic development strategy that will be used,” he said. “Once we get the project complete and present the strategy, that is going to be our focus, to start fulfilling some of these strategic actions. … Our intention sis get to work right away. We want to have a sense of urgency with this.”
In the meantime, it is urgent for members of the community to go to view.seguinedc.com/ceds and complete the survey.
The survey is scheduled to close about May 8 but that time could be extended as many as two extra weeks based upon certain factors, Schneuker said.
“That’s going to depend on where we are with the responses we have,” he said. “There’s an opportunity we can expand that.”
