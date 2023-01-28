Carlos Flores has lived nearly 30 years in his home on State Highway 46 in New Braunfels’ section of Guadalupe County.
In that time, and even before that, when he would drive from his home in San Antonio north to this neck of the woods, he has seen the immense changes and growth of the community. Traffic around his home has increased by leaps and bounds and he knows why, Flores said.
“The reason there’s a lot more traffic is there’s a lot of houses being built,” he said. “Neighborhoods are going up like crazy. It’s a lot of houses.”
With those houses came the need for changes, Flores said. So he understands why the Texas Department of Transportation is in the early planning stages of a major overhaul of Hwy. 46 from Interstate 10 in Seguin to around Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.
Early iterations of the department’s plans include possibly taking part of Flores’ property and bringing the road closer to his house, he said. It all could be worth it, though, he said.
“I hope traffic flows a bit better,” Flores said. “Right now, especially 4 to 5 o’clock in the evening when everybody is going home from work, there’s a lot of traffic on 46.”
Such issues, other concerns, advice and more are welcome during TxDOT’s comment period for the project. The state agency held a virtual meeting Jan. 24 with in-person open houses Jan. 24 and 26 in New Braunfels and Seguin, respectively.
The meetings provided anyone with concerns to learn more about the project and raise concerns, said Scott Nelson, a TxDOT transportation engineer and project manager for the 46 planned upgrades.
“We’re definitely open to feedback,” he said. “If we get feedback, one way or another from the public, we’ll incorporate it as best we can.”
The overall need of the project is to address operational and safety issues on the stretch of highway between the two cities, Nelson said. It is needed also to impact issues sure to arise with the great amount of planned development for the strip of highway, he said.
Fatal wrecks on the highway are an increasing problem and adding more cars each day on Hwy. 46 as more homes are constructed and businesses opens likely will exacerbate safety issues, Nelson said.
Possible improvements TxDOT officials recommend include widening the highway to add lanes, creating elevated lanes to better the flow of traffic and making one-way frontage lanes on the sides of the state road.
TxDOT has yet to secure funding for the proposed project, which means he has no probable timeline for the scope of the work, Nelson said. When plans are finalized, they likely will include extension of right of way along the highway’s edges, he said.
That extension could result in displacement of residential and commerical property owners, according to TxDOT.
Jason Moody’s family has operated Dynasty Propane on Hwy. 46 near Rudeloff for a dozen years and the project could result in the business making some drastic changes, he said.
How much of the establishment’s land TxDOT will buy is up in the air, but the family would prefer to sell a small enough amount that they can continue business operations in the same location, Moody said.
“We have to figure out if we can redesign or relocate,” he said. “The idea is to redesign and stay.”
The company’s local customer base is near the current location and Hwy. 46 traffic offers chances for other customers to drop in regularly, Moody said. That could change with the project, which likely would take years to complete, he said.
While the road construction job may not be the best for the company, he sees the benefits of improving traffic flow and safety on Hwy. 46, Moody said.
“It’s been a ticking time bomb,” he said. “Something has to happen.”
Guadalupe County and Seguin-area property owners weren’t the only ones with concerns about the project. Some others expressed their foreseen issues during the in-person meeting in New Braunfels.
New Braunfels resident Zarlee Dillon said she worried that traffic may be confined to one lane each way during construction, which might make traveling more time-consuming that it currently is, Dillon said.
“When it’s said and done, it’ll probably be fine,” Dillon said. “But the construction — it’s going to be a monumental mess. People are going to be short-tempered. And you think there’s a lot of wrecks now? You can only imagine how many wrecks it will be, because folks are going to be needing to get to work, getting kids to school, running all around.”
Another New Braunfels resident, Steve Trotter, shared a similar sentiment that the project is a form of positive progress but doesn’t account for all roadway issues exasperated by a growing population.
“It’s a good plan; it needs to be done,” Trotter said. “But nobody’s looking at the county roads, as far as I’m aware. What’s the plan for the county roads? That’s where all the subdivisions are being built. So you’ve got to get to the new (Hwy.) 46 — how are you going to get there?”
Flores welcomed the project because it will help but also because the prospect of a government entity’s involvement, in his mind, all but ensured the project is a done deal.
“Because of the traffic, I’m for it,” Flores said. “You can’t stop progress. They’re going to do what they’re going to do.”
Visit TxDOT’s website TxDOT.gov/hearings-meetings/san-antonio/sh46-from-i35-to-i10 for more information.
Hannah Thompson of The Herald-Zeitung contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.