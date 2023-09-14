An apparent road rage incident devolved into a fight in front of an elementary school Thursday morning in Cibolo and landed a St. Hedwig man in jail, police said.
Police were alerted to a man who was assaulted in the Watts Elementary School parking lot on Thursday morning, Cibolo Police Department spokesman Officer Matt Schima said. The suspect drove away before authorities arrived, Schmia said. The men reportedly fought in front of their children, he said.
The suspect’s child was in the suspect’s truck and the victim’s child was nearby outside their vehicle, Schima said.
“We believe both observed,” he said.
A Schertz EMS crew assessed the victim, a 41-year-old Schertz man, for any injuries and released him at the scene, the officer said.
Witnesses called police about 7:40 a.m. Thursday and reported two males fighting in the parking lot in the 100 block of Deer Meadow Boulevard, Schima said.
“The investigation revealed that the incident started as a road rage situation in the city of Schertz,” Schima said. “Once both vehicles arrived at the school, (the suspect) approached the other driver in the school parking lot and assaulted him before fleeing in his vehicle.”
Witnesses described the suspect and suspect vehicle to police, he said. Officers broadcast the description to local law enforcement officers and a Guadalupe County Precinct No. 3 deputy constable stopped the suspect in his truck a few miles away, Schima said.
Police arrested 38-year-old Collin Bryce Newburg, of St. Hedwig, Schima said. Officers took Newburg to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of assault causes bodily, according to online jail records. Newburg was released on $5,000 bond, the records showed.
While things could have gotten further out of hand, witnesses and authorities worked together to maintain safety, Schima said.
“Students and staff were not in danger and the school was not placed in lockdown or secure,” he said. “We appreciate our partnership with the (Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District) and their commitment to school safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.