A Guadalupe County judge recently sentenced a previously convicted killer to more time in prison, this time on a cold case that took more than 20 years to bring to a close.
On Monday, 2nd 25th Judicial District Judge Jessica Crawford sentenced 43-year-old Matthew Engelbrecht to 15 years in prison for manslaughter under a plea in relation to the 2002 killing of Roxanne McGreehan. Initially reported as a missing person after her disappearance in October 2002, McGreehan’s body has never been recovered and authorities were only able to gain a guilty plea in her death thanks to an Engelbrecht confession, Guadalupe County Attorney David Willborn said.
“We couldn’t ever get above manslaughter because the only person that had any knowledge, recollection or evidence in the case was the defendant himself,” he said. “He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the recommendation of the state was 15 years to a maximum of 20.”
Authorities from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office worked together for decades on the case, Willborn said. Without a lot of physical evidence, the team settled on the best option, he said.
The plea agreement allowed McGreehan’s family to finally see an end to the ordeal, Willborn said.
“The family just needed some closure,” he said. “I don’t think putting them through a trial that could have ended in a not guilty or acquittal would’ve been justice.”
Roxanne’s father Richard McGreehan said in a victim impact statement that Engelbrecht took away not only his beloved daughter but so much more.
Roxanne was his youngest daughter, a loving sister and devoted mother to a 2-year-old daughter, Richard said. Engelbrecht’s actions created a grief that will never subside, he said.
“The pain and sorrow will always be a part of us,” Richard said.
Roxanne lived in Schertz and prepared to join the military when she went missing. At the time, Engelbrecht was her neighbor, authorities have said.
Investigators kept plugging away at the case and additional information arose that led to a grand jury indicting Engelbrecht in 2018, which at the time he was serving a 25-year sentence on a separate murder also committed in 2002 in Guadalupe County.
He pleaded guilty in a 2006 deal and went to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Coffield Unit for his role in the murder of Cibolo resident Damien Villanueva.
McGreehan’s family appreciated the closure in their loved one’s case, Willborn said. He would have preferred to see Engelbrecht sentenced to more time for the killing but the evidence did not favor a murder conviction, the county attorney said.
“I never think that a number of years is appropriate on a murder case” he said. “I always feel that life is the appropriate punishment when you take a life.”
Heather McMinn, a Guadalupe County assistant county attorney, tried the case for the state.
The county jail’s website listed Tim Molina as Engelbrecht’s court-appointed attorney. Molina did not immediately return a message left at his office seeking comment.
