SCHERTZ — Months after a burglary at Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, authorities arrested two people accused of participating in the break-in.
The burglary reportedly came with extensive damage at the school Jan. 7, 2023, according to Schertz Police Public Information Officer Anna Kraft. The suspects left clues police shared in hopes of getting help from the public in solving the crime, she said.
Someone forcefully entered the high school about 1 a.m. Jan. 7 through a locked door, Kraft said. Inside, they pulled an alarm, which notified school district personnel, she said.
Someone with the district saw the suspects on surveillance camera footage and notified police, Kraft said.
The burglars used fire extinguishers — which they stole — to spray fire extinguishing agent inside the school and left the building before police arrived, she said.
“This criminal episode, which caused substantial damage to the school, was captured on video and Schertz PD shared still photos from the video requesting assistance from the public to identify the suspect(s),” Kraft wrote in a released statement. “Through an anonymous tip, detectives were able to positively identify the suspects as Janna Omar, 19, and Andrew Trevino, 24, both of San Antonio.”
Detectives secured arrest warrants for Omar and Trevino and arrested both Monday without incident. They were taken to Guadalupe County Jail and face a charge of burglary of a building. Trevino and Omar left the jail Tuesday each under a surety bond of $15,000, according to online jail records.
A combination of good police work and community involvement led to the suspects’ capture, Seguin Police Chief Jim Lowery said.
“We are thankful for the public’s assistance and the tenacity and perseverance of our detectives in solving this case,” he said.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by between 180 days and two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
