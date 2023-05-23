Two decades after a Schertz businessman’s killing, police still hope to solve the whodunit and, asked for the public’s help tracking down suspects.
Monday was the 20th anniversary of 55-year-old Samuel L. “Sammy” Pfannstiel’s shooting death at his business Rodeo Motors.
“Not only was Sammy a businessman, but he was also a rodeo producer,” Schertz Police Public Information Officer Anna Kraft said. “Sammy’s family thinks about him daily and would like closure by finding the person responsible for Sammy’s death.”
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. May 22, 2003, at the business located at 11239 Interstate 10 East, police said at the time.
The brazen nature of the crime and number of witnesses left behind reportedly gave authorities hope they would find the shooter and two other men alleged to have been with him.
According to reports, three men in a mid- to late-1990s Toyota compact car arrived at Rodeo Motors and one suspect went inside, witnesses told police.
Someone fired multiple gunshots in the building and the man ran out to the car, which left the area headed toward San Antonio, police reported in 2003.
A dispute between one or more of the suspects might have led to the shooting, then-Schertz Police Chief Steve Cantrell said. Rodeo Motors was a reconditioning and resale business for construction equipment, utility vehicles and 18-wheelers.
“We know it’s not a random act. It appears to be a business transaction that went bad,” Cantrell said.
The alleged shooter was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s standing about 5-foot-7, with closely cropped hair.
No arrests have been made in the 20 years since the shooting. Investigators worked to determine the identity of the men involved in the fatal shooting and hoped for a quick resolution but that never presented itself.
On Monday, Kraft and the police department requested more help in solving the cold case.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Daniel Trevino at 210-619-1200 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips may be left at 877-403-TIPS (8477), on guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
