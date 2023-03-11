SCHERTZ — Nearing the second anniversary of a Schertz man’s shooting death, investigators are still looking for help finding his killer.
Responding officers found Jerod Jeffrey with multiple gunshot wounds as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car two years ago. Jeffrey died as a result of his injuries, Schertz Police Department officials reported at the time of his death.
“March 12, 2023, marks two years since Jerod was found with gunshot wounds and soon pronounced deceased at the Sycamore Creek Apartments, 1000 Elbel Road,” Schertz Police Public Information Officer Anna Kraft said in a news release Friday. “Jerod was his mother’s only child and is loved and missed by his family.”
Jeffrey lived at the apartments where authorities found him, she said. Police ask for the public’s help in apprehending whomever was involved in Jeffrey’s death, Kraft said.
Schertz officers went to the apartments about 6:36 p.m. March 12, 2021, for a report of a shooting, police said. Witnesses said Jeffrey was sitting in his silver-colored Mercdes sedan when an unidentified male spoke with Jeffrey, police said.
Then the shooting happened, they said.
“The unidentified male was later seen by witnesses fleeing from the car immediately after the shooting,” Schertz police said after the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Daniel Trevino at 210-619-1200. People with information may also provide tips to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers, which, along with members of Jeffrey’s family, is offering a reward of from $5,000 to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his death.
Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips may be left at 877-403-TIPS (8477), on guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
