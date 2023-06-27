A Schertz Police Department officer is on administrative duties after the officer reportedly shot at a suspect during a foot pursuit early Saturday.
Police captured two suspects and sought a third after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed and they ran away from authorities, Schertz Public Information Officer Anna Kraft said.
Schertz police were informed about 5 a.m. Saturday that Universal City Police Department officers were chasing a vehicle stolen out of San Antonio. The pursuit led officers from Universal City into Schertz, Kraft said.
The fleeing vehicle crashed near FM 78 and Schertz Parkway and three people tried to run away, she said.
“One suspect was immediately taken into custody as the other two fled on foot,” Kraft said. “During the foot pursuit of one of the remaining suspects, a Schertz officer fired multiple rounds as it is alleged the suspect pointed a firearm at the officer. The suspect, later determined to be a juvenile, was not struck and was apprehended shortly thereafter.”
One suspect managed to evade capture, which officers described as a black male with short dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen in the Lone Oak subdivision in Schertz.
“We do not believe this suspect is an immediate threat to the community, but we ask our community members to use caution as we continue to search for the suspect,” Kraft said.
The officer who fired the shots was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation, Kraft said. The public information officer said she had few details about the officer’s tenure with the department or how long he has been a peace officer.
Schertz police plan to investigate the officer’s discharge of his weapon, Kraft said.
“This is an ongoing investigation and (it) is in the preliminary stages,” she said.
Universal City police are looking into the traffic pursuit and stolen vehicle case, Kraft said.
Anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area or who knows pertinent information in this case should notify the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.
