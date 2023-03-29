A standoff on Interstate 35 ended peacefully Saturday morning after a man put a gun to his head following a wreck on the highway.
Police say they took a Schertz man to an area hospital for care when he threatened suicide and fired at least one shot.
No one was hurt during the confrontation.
Police responded about 12:25 a.m. to reports of a one-car crash in the 22500 block of Interstate 35’s southbound lanes in Schertz, Schertz Police Public Information Officer Anna Kraft said.
Police found a car crashed into a concrete barrier and the man alone inside the vehicle and subsequently shutdown traffic in both directions, Kraft said.
“Basically, once we realized what type of situation we had, we shut the interstate down so nobody would get hurt,” Kraft said.
As officers tried negotiating with the man, later identified as a 43-year-old Schertz resident, he fired a shot into the car, she said. The single round injured no one, Kraft said.
“It went through the windshield, not in officers’ direction or toward anybody,” she said.
Police talked to the man with the gun for nearly two hours before he gave up and they confiscated his weapon, she said.
“Officers on scene continued to negotiate with the subject and, after an hour and a half, the driver dropped the handgun out of the driver’s window and exited his vehicle,” Kraft said.
Cibolo and New Braunfels police department officers helped Schertz police in the operation for the community’s safety.
“There were no injuries to the driver, the community or the officers on the scene,” Kraft said. “The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges may be and criminal charges may be pursued later.”
She did not reveal what possible charges the man might face.
