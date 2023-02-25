The outcry of residents over the demolition of a playscape was loud and clear for the city of Seguin.
A week after the city announced it was removing a play structure from Starcke Park for safety reason’s, the public voiced its concern of the lack of plans to replace it leading city council to give Seguin Parks and Recreation the green light to move forward on a replacement project.
City Manager Steve Parker explained to council on Tuesday during its regular meeting that the equipment was dated and a safety hazard to children who played on it.
The 2013 bond election included play equipment for Starcke Park East and an inclusive structure was built in 2015 with the goal of replacing the then-20-year-old structure. However, through maintenance and upkeep, the city was able to extend its life an additional eight years, Parker said.
“The city knew that at some point it would need to be removed and it got to that point over the last couple of months,” he said. “Staff had been monitoring this playground equipment. It was very unstable. We would like to have had more time to that, but at that point it was just so unsafe.”
Once the city alerted residents to the demolition of the old structure through social media, they began hearing from the city residents, many asking what the plan was to replace the equipment.
As a member of the crew that helped install the original structure in the ’90s, Councilman Jim Leviens said he was sad to see it come down.
“On a personal note, I do agree it needed to be torn down, but part of it really pains me,” he said. “I was one of 30 steelmakers who showed up on a Saturday to build that thing.”
City staff began looking at potential funding for a project and was able to identify $300,000 it could allocate to such a project, Parker said.
“We heard the public loud and clear that they would like the replacement project there, so we got to looking into last year’s budget and there was a line item approved for parkland dedication on the north side of the Interstate 10, where we think our next regional park would go. Our recommendation to the city council, if you are so willing, is to start that out with that $300,000 being allocated to a new parks project to supplement the equipment that is there today.”
Parker did remind council that the city is limited by FEMA on how much new equipment it can install since that portion of the park is in the flood plain.
“It is really going to be hard to add more than what was there before,” he said. My recommendation… is let Jack (Jones, Seguin Parks and Recreation director) work with the parks board and we can do additional public outreach.”
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen agreed the city should start working on a replacement plan and tasked the city staff with ensuring it creates a space everyone can enjoy.
“I do think it needs to be inclusive equipment. I’m very adamant about that,” she said. “I know it is going to be more expensive, but it needs to be more inclusive, meaning anyone can play on the equipment no matter their ability or disability.”
While no formal action was taken, the council directed Jones to begin drafting a project proposal, take it to the Seguin Parks and Recreation Board for approval and then bring a recommendation to council.
