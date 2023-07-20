A small kitten found itself in a precarious situation Thursday morning and one of the city’s animal control officers is being dubbed a hero for saving her.
A man fishing along the banks of the Guadalupe River at the Lake Placid Boat Ramp under Interstate 10 noticed a black kitten clinging to a log in the middle of the river.
“I’ve seen three snakes around it that’s why I’m not getting in the water,” he wrote on a social media post. “If someone has a raft, you could save a kitten.”
The man called Seguin Animal Services and Animal Control Officer Brendon Moore answered the call.
“When the guy called, we had to assess the situation,” Seguin Animal Services Supervisor Shelley Lutz said. “Once Brendon saw where it was, he was pretty familiar with that area, he said he was going in. I said let me send someone else to monitor the situation.”
Animal Services Officer Robin McDaniel watched from the banks — capturing the rescue with photos and video — as Moore waded out to the log about 25 feet off the shore, Lutz said.
Once he got close, Lutz said the kitten began meowing.
The officers don’t know how the kitten ended up on the log or how long she had been there, but said she appeared to be in fairly good condition considering her predicament.
“She’s got some eye issues, they’re kind of crusty,” Lutz said. “We’re going to do a health assessment on it and hold it for 72 hours before we can put it up for adoption. Doc will be here tomorrow and will look her over as well. Once we determine she’s in good health or needs extra attention, we’ll move forward.”
The crew named the black female kitten Ariel due to where she was rescued, Lutz said.
“She seems friendly,” she said. “We don’t know if she’s a stray or if she got lost from her home. Luckily, someone was down there and saw her. My fear is that she was not alone, but we didn’t see any others.”
Lutz commended her officer’s work for going above and beyond.
“Brendon saved the day. We are very proud of him,” she said.
