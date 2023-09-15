With Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez’s imminent departure, Seguin ISD’s Board of Trustees on Thursday announced who will fill in temporarily.
Seguin ISD Deputy Superintendent Veronica Vijil will serve as interim superintendent starting Oct. 2, according to a news statement the district released Thursday afternoon.
School board trustees discussed the move at a special meeting Wednesday and plan to adopt a formal agreement appointing Vijil to the interim post at the Sept. 26 regular meeting, the statement read.
Gutierrez is scheduled to depart Sept. 29 for his new role as chief of schools for Leander ISD.
“Seguin ISD continues to move forward as a destination district and the goal is to maintain that momentum as we begin the process of filling the superintendent seat with an effective, compassionate leader,” Seguin ISD Board President Alejandro Guerra said.
In July, Vijil joined the district as deputy superintendent, bringing with her a wealth of experience from her 34 years in education. She previously worked as superintendent at Fabens ISD near El Paso and earned her doctorate at Sam Houston State University.
Vijil got her master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor of science degree at the University of Texas-El Paso.
The board made a good decision choosing Vijil, Gutierrez said.
“I have had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Vijil for the past couple of months and am confident that she will provide excellent leadership during this transition period,” he said. “She exhibits a positive, can-do attitude along with years of experience in Texas public schools. During her short time with our district, she has taken initiative toward making herself an integral part of the Seguin ISD community. I know that Seguin ISD will be in good hands.”
Gutierrez announced Sept. 7 that he had accepted the Leander job after leading Seguin ISD since 2017.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Seguin ISD Board Room, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.
