Seguin’s city manager got a vote of confidence from city council that included a raise and a bonus following his annual evaluation on Tuesday.
In a show of support for the work Steve Parker did the past year, Seguin City Council on Tuesday amended the city manager’s employment agreement to include 40 additional hours of vacation time and a 2.5% merit raise along with a $10,000 bonus, Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen said before Tuesday’s unanimous vote.
“We do appreciate you and I appreciate all that you do for me,” Dodgen told Parker. “Steve, you do a great job. Thank you.”
Parker started his role as Seguin city manager in January 2020 after leaving the city of San Marcos, where he served as assistant city manager.
In his previous employment, Parker said he accrued much more vacation time than he received in Seguin and council wanted to bring his allotted time off more in line with what he used to get and what other city managers get.
“I would get two weeks of vacation and then 40 hours of comp time. That was about 15 days a year I would get total,” he said. “If you look at what I was accruing with my former employer, it was almost 26 days of leave. They looked and thought I should be closer to what I got with my former employer just to say job well done.”
After Tuesday’s agreement, he’ll have about 23 days off annually, Parker said.
For consecutive years, Seguin City Council has raised the city manager’s salary and awarded him additional time away from the office.
Last year, council members gave him an additional 20 hours of personal time and a 2.5% pay increase. This year, they tacked on 40 hours and stuck with the 2.5% raise.
Last year’s pay hike brought him to about $255,000 for an annual salary, he said. This year’s bump should lift his annual rate to about $261,375.
And as an extra thank you, City Council tacked on a $10,000, one-time, merit payment. He didn’t expect the bonus, Parker said.
“We did a comprehensive study of what other city managers in the area were making,” he said. “They saw that some cities did that to reward their city manager and they wanted to do something similar.”
Wanting to not take all the credit for the good path the city is on, Parker said his team is a big reason good things are happening in Seguin.
He and members of his staff work hard to improve the community, the city manager said. Council approves and so do other members of the community, he said.
It all comes together to make for a great work situation and encourages he and his team to try to do even more, Parker said.
“I’ve never seen a community that’s more appreciative and welcoming than they’ve been to me,” he said. “It makes me very engaged and makes me anxious to go out and do more and more for them. This is my home now. That’s my message to the community.”
