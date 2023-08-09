Ice cream and birthday cheer are on tap for the celebration of the city’s 185th birthday.
The city of Seguin was founded 185 years ago, and the Seguin Conservation Society is hosting its annual fundraising party in celebration.
For about 60 years, the Seguin Conservation Society has celebrated the founding of the city with a party, Seguin Conservation Society President Mary Keil said.
“It’s a great opportunity for fellowship with the community,” she said. “It’s not the same if you’re not there.”
Last year’s event saw about 200 attendees, Keil said.
This year’s annual celebration is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Texas Theatre, 425 N. Austin St.
With temperatures soaring, event organizers made the decision to change the venue to a building with air conditioning, Keil said.
“We saw the temperature would be at 106 every day this week, and we thought that would be too much to ask for,” she said.
To help beat the heat, the crowd-favorite homemade ice cream contest is in full swing with four categories: Best Homemade Vanilla, Best Pecan recipe, Best Non-vanilla, and People’s Choice.
“Anyone can join the contest,” Seguin Conservation Society Treasurer Edith Lange said. “All they have to do is bring it between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. We welcome anybody.”
The ice cream being submitted cannot be made with raw eggs. A panel of guest judges will sample each entry and make its selections. The organization will announce the winners at 7 p.m.
In addition to the contest, the event will include raffles, a pork steak dinner and live entertainment from Kirk Herbold. For those who can’t stay, dinner plates are available to pick up to go. Tickets to enter are available pre-sale for $15 at Gift & Gourmet, Keepers or the Chamber of Commerce, or can be bought for $20 at the door.
