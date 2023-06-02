A plan to let the Seguin ISD move forward on the purchase of 42 acres for a third Seguin middle school was set aside by trustees on Wednesday after several residents raised questions about access, flooding, and danger from training pilots that regularly fly over the property.
The board discussed the possible purchase near 407 Patricia Park Court for $1.971 million during a special meeting, and on a motion made by Josh Bright and a second by Ben Amador, voted 5-0 to table the topic. Trustees Cinde Thomas-Jiminez and Carl Jenkins were absent.
Several neighboring residents questioned whether the district did its due diligence when selecting the land and brought up concerns of flooding, access to the property and its proximity to Joint Base San Antonio — Randolph Seguin Auxiliary Airfield’s flight path and potential crash zone.
“Safety to the children is paramount to everybody,” said Hilmar Starcke, whose wife Lynn Starcke owns the property at 407 Patricia Park Court.
The property being considered by the district — owned by Green Dog Development LLC, according to the Guadalupe Appraisal District’s online records — is surrounded by other private property and the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center with only two small access points — one a personally granted easement through Lynn Starcke’s property and the other on Ander Lane, Hilmar said.
“Hopefully someone has looked at that (easement) to see if a school could actually use that to access that property,” he said. “There is a low water crossing on the south on Ander Road. You can’t pass that when it is flooding.”
Mark Herbold, another neighbor, brought up the low-flying jets and the noise from the engines.
“When you’re outside, you get back inside — it hurts your ears,” he said. “They’re there from 8 to 5, so they’re there during school days. You don’t want a school with planes go over at 200 feet. These are pilots that are training, they’re not pilots who have been flying a long time. These are guys learning to fly planes and you’ve got them coming 200 feet above a school.”
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the residents concerns weren’t a surprise to the district.
“These are all issues that we have discussed before with the easement, the flood plain, the fact you have the base right there, the planes that fly over,” he said. “Those are things we have discussed already and had talked through with our attorneys. There wasn’t anything up to this point that caused an alarm or significant concern to make us want to not come to the board for authorization to pursue this property further.”
The recommendation from the district to the board was to approve a resolution that would allow the superintendent to make an official offer on the property, giving the district the ability to investigate the concerns along with any others a buyer might have when purchasing land, Seguin ISD Chief Financial Officer Tony Hilberg said.
“What I want to make clear is that we’re proposing the board do is give us the authority to do due diligence,” he said. “It wouldn’t be prudent for the district to spend money on property like this that we don’t own to find out what the flood zone proper is, because of where it is located. We have to do some specific studies with engineers and surveys and those cost money. So what we’re asking right now is, we had our architect come out and he has assessed visually where the property could be, or where the building itself could be located on this 42 acres.”
Part of that process is looking at the easements and determining how the district would access the land, Hilberg said.
“We understand that access is a concern when you look at what is available to the property under its current situation,” he said. “Easement here and easement here, those are not desirable for a school district that has a middle school on it.”
One of the things the district is considering is the possibility of connecting the new property to U.S. Highway 90 through the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, which the district is currently in negotiations with the nonprofit organization’s board to potentially buy, Hilberg said.
He said that the district wants to evaluate whether it can make the site work if the district doesn’t secure the Seguin Outdoor Learning Center.
“Now, should Seguin Outdoor Learning Center work with Seguin ISD and negotiate a transaction, there will already be access from Highway 90 to what will be the future agricultural science center,” he said.
An official offer would give the district 60 days to investigate the concerns before bringing a recommendation to the board to purchase the land or ask the property owner for 30 additional days to decide, Hilberg said.
“It would not be until after that that we would come to the board with a recommendation as to whether we should or should not attempt to purchase the property,” he said. “We would have the inspection period and opportunity, should any of these things present themselves as insurmountable obstacles, you could get out of the deal with little cost to the district other than what we invested in that due diligence.”
While Bright understood the procedure, he asked that the resolution’s wording change to include more information that clearly lays out that process.
“I think in the resolution, it needs to say that, that part of the process is that we’re going to make an offer, and during the period of inspection, we’ll do all of our due diligence, do the all of the tests,” he said. “Really, I think that’s what we need to put in the resolution itself. Just like when you’re buying a home … maybe explain it a little bit more for the public. It’s the same process, just on a bigger scale for us.”
Which Hilberg and Gutierrez both urged against, saying time is of the essence when it comes to buying property in this market.
Making an official offer, which is what the resolution would have allowed Gutierrez to do, would have essentially placed the property on hold and allowed the district the time to do the investigation without worry another buyer would come along, Gutierrez said.
“This does cause concern because right now properties are not on the market for a long period of time, especially this much property,” he said. “We encountered some challenges back when we started to look at the property for McQueeney. We’d identify a property, we’d come to the board to discuss it and within a matter of days it was not available anymore.”
Another challenge is the ever-evolving real estate market and price of land in the amount needed for a new campus, Gutierrez said.
“The other challenge was finding a property within our budget,” he said. “We asked our community for $1 million and the properties we were finding were $3 to $4 to $5 million. We were very fortunate to find a plot of land for McQueeney Elementary school within that budget or close to that budget. So our concern right now is we went out to voters and asked for $2 million and that the price for the land or the cost of the land is going to continue to increase. Our hope is that we can find a property in the coming months that we can secure.”
Although the board sidelined the discussion on Wednesday, Gutierrez said it doesn’t change the district’s interest in the property and he hopes to bring it back to trustees soon.
“Nothing changes as far as our interest in looking at that property as a possibility for a third middle school,” he said. “What we do, once we have that opportunity to make an offer on a property, then we go into the part where we work with our architect and engineers to look at the soil, to look at the water, the easement, so that is what this resolution would have afforded us to do,” he said. “But I think the board is wanting us to come back with is tp really outline what some of that due diligence would look like. So, we will likely come back in June at an upcoming board meeting and bring this resolution back to the board if that property is still available.”
The Seguin ISD board is set to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 to revisit the topic.
