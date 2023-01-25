Seguin ISD is working toward buying the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center.
Following a nearly hour-long closed session, the board voted 6-0-1—with Trustee Cinde Thomas-Jimenez abstained — authorizing Gutierrez authority to delegate and negotiate purchase of the center on 1865 E U.S. Highway 90, in Seguin.
“This is an idea the district has had for a number of years,” said Sean Hoffmann, Seguin ISD chief communications officer. “We have a robust outdoor education program within Seguin ISD.”
The district provides students opportunities to do things like ride bicycles, tackle ropes courses and many other outdoor activities, he said. At the same time, the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center within the same area continues its stated mission of providing an educational experience in a natural setting for all ages.
The two entities intersect and offer a natural chance at a partnership that could be beneficial, Hoffmann said.
“There’s a lot of cross pollination,” he said. “There’s been discussion, ideas with the district and leadership at the Outdoor Learning Center.”
Essentially, the school district could help to extend the center’s mission, Hoffmann said. Leadership at both have shared ideas and talked about ways joining forces and the board’s vote is the next step in purchasing the center, he said.
