Seguin police and school district personnel are investigating a student’s accidental firing of a gun on a bus carrying elementary school kids on Tuesday morning in Seguin.
The elementary school-aged boy accidentally discharged a .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun into the back of a seat as the bus pulled onto the Jefferson Avenue Elementary School campus, district and police officials said.
No one was hurt, Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady said.
“The seat itself and the school bus are designed in such a fashion there is steel under the upholstery,” he said.
The presence of that steel might have saved the lives of at least one student sitting in the seat, Brady said.
The accidental discharge happened about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday as the bus entered the Jefferson Elementary parking lot, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
The bus driver quickly took the weapon and district personnel called police, he said. Preliminary investigation results show the boy was not threatening other students at the time the gun was discharged, Gutierrez said.
“The student remains off campus while this investigation continues,” he said.
Authorities withheld the boy’s name, age and grade and only said he is a student who attended Jefferson Elementary.
They also did not reveal who owns the firearm. Police interviewed the boy’s mother and some other family members, Brady said.
“It is unlikely to have charges for the student due to age limitations,” he said.
However, authorities did not rule out potential charges against an adult, Brady said. Police were considering charges ranging from making a firearm accessible to a child to child endangerment, he said.
Possible charges range from a Class C misdemeanor to a state jail felony, the chief said.
The district needs parents’ and guardians’ help ensuring students’ safety, Gutierrez said. He encouraged all parents to lock guns safely away from children.
Young people can see such weapons and think of them as toys, Gutierrez said. Avoiding access to them can go a long way to help many with whom those young people come in contact, the superintendent said.
“My request, a plea to parents everywhere is to keep your guns and all weapons locked away and out of reach of children,” Gutierrez said.
The bus carried mostly elementary students from Jefferson and Koennecke elementary schools as well as one Ball Early Childhood Center student, Gutierrez said.
The bus was equipped with video cameras, he said. Police and district officials were reviewing footage as part of their investigations, Gutierrez said.
District staff notified parents of all students involved Tuesday to inform them of the incident and reassure them of their children’s safety, he said. Parents should remain vigilant and talk to students about weapons safety and the fact that they have no place at schools, Gutierrez said.
Professional school counselors were available Tuesday for any student or family in need of assistance, he said.
Possession and discharging a firearm on school property is against state and federal laws and the school’s Student Code of Conduct, the superintendent said. The district plans to fine tune training and safety protocols to avoid an incident similar to what happened Tuesday, Gutierrez said.
“Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD,” he said. “Parents are urged to ensure that students are prepared and in compliance each school day. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.